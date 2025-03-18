Senior Accountant
We are looking for a Senior Accountant to join our team in Lindholmen, Gothenburg. You will take primary responsibility for the accounting and reporting of the parent company of the group and act as a business partner to our operations in Sweden. The role is therefore varied and includes both ongoing accounting tasks as well as driving improvements and initiatives that strengthen the company's profitability and cash flow. You will report to the Group CFO.
To thrive in this role, you need to be comfortable taking responsibility, solving problems, and working in an entrepreneurial culture where you help further develop routines and processes. You will have significant freedom to initiate improvements, drive change, and take on a project-leading role. You should also enjoy working with many stakeholders, as you will support the organization in various matters. You need to be confident and independent in accounting, financial statements, and annual reports. The role also includes communication and support for our payroll agency.
Irisity is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, which places high demands on meeting set deadlines. In recent years, Irisity has acquired several companies, and we are now a global group with six subsidiaries worldwide. You must therefore be fluent in both English and Swedish.
Responsibilities
Monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements
VAT, income tax returns & communication with the Swedish Tax Agency
Contact with auditors and banks
Supporting the organization with questions regarding contracts, project profitability, procurement, etc.
Assisting customers and suppliers with invoice and payment-related inquiries, together with the accounting assistant
Supervising and guiding the accounting assistant in daily financial tasks
Ongoing communication with the payroll agency
Commission calculations
Improving and initiating financial and administrative processes and routines
Monitoring and controlling internal agreements and pricing
Developing internal and external reporting
Qualifications and competencies
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field
At least 3-5 years of experience in accounting or financial reporting, preferably within a publicly traded or international group
Strong understanding of Swedish GAAP, IFRS, and tax regulations
Proactive and solutions-oriented mindset with the ability to improve financial processes.
Strong MS Excel skills
Collaborative team player with the ability to work across departments
Ability to take ownership of tasks, drive improvements, and work independently
Fluency in both English and Swedish (both written and spoken)
What we offer
At Irisity, we foster a diverse and inclusive work environment, surrounded by smart, driven colleagues who radiate positive energy and share a strong sense of community. You'll be based at our headquarters in vibrant Lindholmen, Gothenburg, with the flexibility to work from home 1-2 days per week if desired. Our competitive compensation and benefits package includes pension contributions.
How to apply
Submit your application, including your CV (cover letter optional), via the link. We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible, so apply today!
About Irisity
Irisity is a leading provider of AI-powered video analytics solutions. We develop deep learning-based algorithms upgrading security cameras into intelligent detection devices while safeguarding personal integrity. We believe that enhanced AI performance, ethics, and privacy go hand in hand, creating a positive mark within the camera security industry.
Irisity currently serves customers in more than 90 countries, and operates through a network of resellers, partners, security companies, and camera manufacturers globally.
As a global company, we value diverse teams that can contribute to our team success through their unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.
