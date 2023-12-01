Security Study Lead (739325)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
We are looking for a proactive, a multifaceted and proficient individual for a Security System Manager position within R&D in a unit responsible for delivering Radio Access and Transport solutions. In this role, you will lead a team of Security system engineers responsible to do system studies affecting our products, solutions, and internal systems as well as way of working. You will be encouraged to initiate and participate in knowledge-sharing activities, as well as coaching and mentoring others outside your own team to build their competence.
The section where this position is placed in is a small Security section with approx. 15 security engineers with different backgrounds. We within R&D want to have security distributed in the organization and hence we have to be able to work cross our organisation with many persons in different domains since we don't have all the competence in the local unit.
What you will do
Technically Lead and coach a team of system engineers within our Security Program.
Ensure documentation is prepared and brought for decision to develop and deploy
Drive complex initiatives in BNEW R&D, from business demands and requirements to an approved technical solution.
Be responsible for how the team performs and delivers system studies in the Security domain affecting primarily our environments and how we work, but also our products to some extent.
Participate in and drive system studies, including One Pager Study for opportunities or requirements, include Quick Scan study for market support.
Be responsible for breakdown Functional and Non-Functional requirements to User Story with anatomy plan at release based, ensuring User Story backlog is visible, open, and clear to all. Follow-up User Story implementation to secure the feature is fully implemented.
Serve as a security enthusiast, influencing the security strategy and roadmap evolution of the portfolio.
You will bring
Broad understanding of the Ericsson organization
Detailed leadership experience
Solid track record in software development.
Solid understanding of Radio access network products.
Solid competence and experience in Generic Product Requirement Non-Functional areas related to security.
Broad competence around security principles and controls and their application to information and IT.
Experience from working in very large R&D environments with many stakeholders and suppliers.
Excellent presentation, documentation, and communication skills.
Ability to work across different units and domains with multi-functional teams and stakeholders.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
You will report to the Head of BNEW R&D Security EUIR BOPO.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and inspiration to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a ESDT team diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 739325 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8300697