Security Operations Lead
2024-04-10
Are you ready to be part of the future of healthcare? Are you able to think big, be bold, and harness the power of digital and AI to tackle longstanding life sciences challenges? Then Evinova, a new health tech business part of the AstraZeneca Group might be for you! Transform billions of patients' lives through technology, data and cutting-edge ways of working. You're disruptive, decisive and transformative. Someone who's excited to use technology to improve patients' health. We're building a new healthtech business - Evinova, a fully-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca Group.
What you'll do
Evinova is hiring a Security Operations Lead to join the Cyber Security team. The Security Operations Lead role presents a unique opportunity to join Evinova from the beginning and implementing innovative cyber security practices that are designed by industry, for industry. The Security Operations Lead, reporting to the Evinova Head of Cyber Security, will be focused on leading and maturing Evinova's capabilities in the areas of threat detection, intelligence, defense, and response - encompassing our enterprise infrastructure and external customer facing digital solutions.
Key responsibilities:
* Develop and maintain a comprehensive Evinova security operations program, encompassing the areas of threat detection, analysis and response; threat intelligence; vulnerability management; security tools and technologies; log management and analysis; network security monitoring and segmentation; cloud posture monitoring, compliance monitoring / auditing, and operational resilience
* Maintain relevant security operations related policies, procedures, and standards to establish clear and actionable guidelines for related controls, monitoring objectives, and incident response protocols. Ensuring the security operations activities are aligned to and compliant with leading practices, regulatory requirements, and end customer expectations
* Partnering with the Cyber Architecture Lead and Product Security Engineering Lead to define and operate a portfolio of scalable and fit for purpose security tools and services
* Establish and maintain metrics reports to evidence Security Operations trends - in collaboration with the Cyber Governance, Risk, and Compliance Lead
* Maintain day-to-day oversight of outsourced / managed security service providers and their achievement of security operations relevant Service Level Agreement (SLA) and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) targets. Serving as the primary focal point for security operations, incident management, and compliance reporting capabilities
Minimum Qualifications
* Bachelor's degree in Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
* 6+ years of combined experience in Security Operations relevant domains such as Threat Detection and Analysis, Threat and Vulnerability Management, Network / Database / Endpoint / Application Security, Penetration Testing, Malware Decomposition, Event Analysis, Incident Response, Cyber Forensics, and Ethical Hacking. Cloud-protection and monitoring experience is strongly preferred.
* Prior experience providing Security Operations capabilities at a SaaS / cloud service provider.
* Expert knowledge on threat actors targeting the Healthtech sector and SaaS solution providers.
* Expert level understanding of SIEM platforms, detection logic, and overall security monitoring and response activities.
* Deep understanding of information security operations related frameworks, standards, indicators of compromise (IoCs) and adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Experience leveraging the MITRE ATT&CK framework is strongly preferred.
* In-depth knowledge of key security technologies / concepts such as Network Intrusion Protection, Cloud Security, EDR, Firewalls, Privileged Access, Encryption, Data Protection, etc.
* Demonstrable experience delivering Security Operations capabilities in cloud-native (AWS preferred) environments.
* Demonstrable experience identifying and critically analyzing problems to determine root causes and driving transformational change.
* Well-versed in Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solutions and their implementation.
* Experience deploying and operating vulnerability management scanning tools.
* Deep understanding of information security technologies, networking, and network architecture required - preferably in-depth exposure to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure security concepts / services.
* Ability to make pragmatic decisions by analyzing highly complex situations, assessing risks and balancing strategic and tactical compliance/quality requirements.
* Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment with a proven ability to manage competing priorities.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English), project management, process improvement, attention to detail, and strategic thinking skills are highly preferred.
* At least one of the following professional certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), AWS Certified Security, and / or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).
Desired Qualifications
* Master's degree in Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
* Experience in providing Security Operations capabilities within a highly regulated sophisticated global business environment, particularly in the healthcare and / or clinical research industry.
* Demonstrate initiative, strong customer orientation, and cross-cultural working
Join us on our journey of building a new kind of health tech business to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey.
So what's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! Welcome with your application!
