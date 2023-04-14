Section Manager to the Specialists within our Exploration Department
2023-04-14
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2023-05-14
Our Exploration Department has grown and taken great steps to implement an exploration strategy for the company. The Department is in an expansive phase and is responsible for exploration with a focus on iron ore deposits in our underground mines and open pits and their nearby surroundings in Malmberget, Kiruna and Svappavaara, as well as for field exploration and the specialist disciplines.
About the position
We are looking for an innovative and confident Section Manager (Sektionchef) for the Specialist section of our Exploration Department.
In your role as Section Manager, you will lead your team independently in accordance with our exploration assignments and the business plan. You are also responsible for the work environment, budgeting, delivery of the company technical MRMR reporting, and development of the team and its members.
As a Section Manager, you will lead a diverse group of geologists, geophysicists, permitting professionals and drilling specialists, who are working both independently and providing close collaborative support to the near-mine and field exploration sections. A willingness and aptitude to collaborate with other colleagues and Departments within LKAB is also an important part of this role.
The Section Manager role is also to coach your team for continued professional development, as well as contribute with structured follow-up towards the goals. Together with your colleagues within the Department, you contribute to creating an innovative and inclusive atmosphere where we create great values through careful work, communication and courage.
You will be based in Kiruna or Malmberget, close to the mining operation and city of Kiruna / Gällivare, situated in Swedish Lapland above the Arctic Circle. The area offers great opportunities for fantastic outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, ice climbing, etc. See http://www.gellivarelapland.se/en/
and https://www.kirunalapland.se/en/
Your qualifications
We are looking for someone with excellent leadership qualities and who likes to build good relations within the workplace, the Department and wider within the Company. You have an interest in working with continuous improvements in your work area and you are happy to share your knowledge. You show commitment by being innovative and are comfortable taking personal responsibility both for your Section but also for the Department.
To be considered for this role, you need to have an academic degree in geoscience, alternatively a master's degree in engineering or equivalent within another relevant specialization.
We have employees from several parts of the world and therefore it is a requirement that you both speak and write English fluently. You may not yet speak or write Swedish, but we hope that you would be eager to do so.
You should have an interest in leading others and preferably be able to demonstrate your previous work experience as a manager or in another leading role.
For all positions within LKAB, you need to have a driving license authorization B.
Other
Submit your application, with CV and personal letter, no later than May 14th 2023. Selection takes place continuously.
Questions about the position?
Contact Department Manager, Ian Cope, ian.cope@lkab.com
.
Union representatives:
Kiruna / Svappavaara
Unionen Norra - Sakari Alanko, 0980-72508
Akademikerföreningen Kiruna / Svappavaara - Peter Johansson, 010-144 18 79
Malmberget
Unionen Södra - Per Ola Eriksson, 0920-38076
SACO Club Södra - Annika Taavoniku, 0970-79532
Ledarna Södra - Annica Kaati, 0970-767 65
We Offer
Our unique operations require employees with unique knowledge. Regardless of the position, we help and support one another - across departmental and organizational boundaries - throughout the group. It is important to us that you want to contribute to the warm and inclusive culture that is the basis for our success. We are all driven by a strong commitment and want to create value for our customers. We like challenges and welcome new ideas. We build trust by taking responsibility, and with us safety always comes first. Our values are thus Commitment, Innovation and Responsibility. In addition to becoming part of our broad organization with plenty of opportunities for learning and development in your day-to-day work, we offer all employees an attractive range of benefits.
At LKAB, we value and strive for diversity and gender balance within the departments. Apply by clicking the link at the top of the page. Attach a personal cover letter and your CV. Interviews and selections take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to submit your application. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Other Information
Be AWARE that if you are a current employee or contingent worker within LKAB you don't fill out the application at this site, please log on to your Workday account and apply through "Find Jobs" Thanks!
