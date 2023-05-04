Section Manager Mining Technology
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
LKAB is facing an important challenge to maximise production in our existing facilities, while at the same time carrying out extensive development work for the next generation of production systems. Smart and fossil-free mining systems form an important part of this challenge.
We are now looking for a section manager of Mining Technology in Kiruna to be part of our journey towards the future. As a person you are interested in technical development and applied research in mining, as well as leadership and a desire for constant progress. You should have experience within the fields of different mining and excavation methods, mine production and underground logistic systems and/or design and rock mechanics for underground mining.
You will be leading a group of people with the mission to provide solutions for mining at greater depth as well as operational support to the mine. You will be in charge of budgeting, staffing, planning and decision making in order to fulfil the task.
You will also represent LKAB at external events and in various industry collaborations.
You will be based in the town Kiruna situated in Swedish Lapland, above the Arctic Circle. Great opportunities for fantastic outdoor activities both in summer and winter time exists. For more information, please visit https://kirunalapland.se
Qualifications
Good communication skills and high work ethics are essential. Work environment and safety is a priority for LKAB and you will be responsible for maintaining a good physical and psychosocial climate.
The position requires not only a solid technical background and understanding of mining processes but also leadership skills and ability to guide people of different backgrounds towards common goals. Experience in leading/participating in development projects is preferable.
You hold a MSc or a PhD in a relevant field and that you have industrial experience is of great importance. You will work in a group with people of different nationalities where English is commonly spoken and written. Knowledge in Swedish is preferred.
Application
Submit your application with CV and cover letter no later than the 31 st of May 2023. Selection takes place continuously.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Hans Engberg, General Manager Mining Technology, +46 (0) 70 342 1897, hans.engberg@lkab.com
Union representatives
Kiruna/Svappavaara
Unionen Norra- Sakari Alanko, 0980-72508
Akademikerföreningen Kiruna/Svappavaara- Peter Johansson, 0980-71879
We Offer
Our unique operations require employees with unique knowledge. Regardless of the position, we help and support one another - across departmental and organizational boundaries - throughout the group. It is important to us that you want to contribute to the warm and inclusive culture that is the basis for our success. We are all driven by a strong commitment and want to create value for our customers. We like challenges and welcome new ideas. We build trust by taking responsibility, and with us safety always comes first. Our values are thus Commitment, Innovation and Responsibility. In addition to becoming part of our broad organization with plenty of opportunities for learning and development in your day-to-day work, we offer all employees an attractive range of benefits.
At LKAB, we value and strive for diversity and gender balance within the departments. Apply by clicking the link at the top of the page. Attach a personal cover letter and your CV. Interviews and selections take place on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to submit your application. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
