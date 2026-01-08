Seasonal Housekeeper (Summer Rentals)
2026-01-08
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
, Stockholm
About Us:
Lakeview Houses Sweden manages beautiful vacation summer house rentals in Dalarna County near Falun. We're looking for reliable, detail-oriented housekeepers to help us provide exceptional experience for our summer guests by cleaning and maintaining the summer houses and possibly some gardening in the outdoor surrounding area from June till September.
Job Summary:
As a Seasonal Housekeeper, you will be responsible for the thorough cleaning and preparation of vacation rental properties between guest stays, ensuring a welcoming, spotless, and fully stocked environment.
Key Responsibilities:
• Perform detailed cleaning: Dusting, vacuuming, mopping, sweeping floors, and sanitizing surfaces, kitchens, and bathrooms.
• Linen and towels Management: Strip beds and put towels in laundry bags, and provide beds with fresh linens as well as towels.
• Restocking & Supplies: Restock toiletries and other guest amenities.
• Trash Removal: Collect and dispose of trash and recycling when needed.
• Property Inspection: Identify and report any damages, maintenance issues, or lost/found items to management.
Qualifications:
• Languages: Good level of spoken English (other languages like Swedish and German are a plus)
• Experience: Previous housekeeping or cleaning experience is a plus but not mandatory (hospitality experience preferred).
• Skills: Can maintain a high level of cleanliness and has a strong attention to detail, time management, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
• Physical Fitness: Ability to lift up moderate weight objects like some firewood and chairs, as well as be able to stand, bend, and work in various conditions.
• Attributes: Reliable, proactive, team player, positive attitude, and a strong work ethic.
• Requirements: Valid B driver's license in Sweden, and has a car to commute to and from work.
• Estimated average working hours are around 40 hours/ month - depending on check-in and check-out schedule.
Why Join Us?
• Work in a beautiful summer houses destination on the lakeside
• Flexible seasonal hours.
• Opportunity to work with a supportive team.
• Time off can be arranged with the hosts in advance.
To Apply:
You are welcome to send your resume and a short introduction of yourself to: hinsenholidayhouses@gmail.com
with the subject "Seasonal Housekeeper Application"
• You can send us in both English or Swedish.
We're happy to hear from you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05
E-post: hinsenholidayhouses@gmail.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Seasonal Housekeeper".
(org.nr 556730-3069)
Hinsvägen
)
790 23 SVÄRDSJÖ
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
Juana Haj hinsenholidayhouses@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9674595