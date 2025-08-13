SDV Architect
At Coretura, we're all about shaking things up in our industry! We believe in empowering our team and creating a culture where innovation thrives.
When you join us, you won't just be another employee; you'll have the freedom to make decisions that drive our projects and tech forward. We encourage creativity and we know that diverse perspectives are key to solving the tough challenges we face.
Our focus is on making a real impact, and we prioritize what matters most to deliver value to our customers quickly. With a lean team that's always learning and adapting, we're ready to evolve with the latest technology and market trends. Come be a part of a workplace where your contributions truly matter!
Are you a tech wizard with a passion for innovation? We're on the hunt for a SDV Architect to help us shape the future of High-Performance Computing (HPC).
In this role, you'll design and develop cutting-edge HPC systems for various vehicle architectures, collaborating with product managers, developers, and others to craft technical solutions.
You'll ensure our software systems are scalable, secure, and lightning-fast, while providing technical leadership and guidance to our awesome development teams. Conducting code reviews and championing best practices will be part of your daily routine, and you'll stay ahead of the curve by keeping up with the latest tech trends and emerging technologies.
What you bring
Master's/bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field, along with a proven track record as a Software Architect or similar role.
Mastery of software design patterns, architecture principles, and best practices is essential, as is proficiency in multiple programming languages (e.g., Java, C#, Python).
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) is a must, along with excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and strong communication and collaboration abilities.
Why us?
