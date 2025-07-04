Scrum Master with Knowledge in Automotion
Are you communicative and determined, with a few years of previous experience in an agile way of working combined with knowledge in software automation? Then the position as a Scrum Master in automation for our client in Gothenburg might be the right fit for you!
JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are now looking for a Scrum Master that will be part of a team that is responsible for maintaining and modernizing critical applications used in global manufacturing operations. It is divided into three groups, focusing on different aspects such as legacy systems, microservices, and cost applications. One of the primary application is essential for managing software in vehicles before they leave production. The team ensures this system is programmed correctly and conducts fault checks.
As a Scrum Master, the position involves facilitating agile processes, leading sprint planning, and ensuring effective communication across teams and with the Product Owner. The focus is also on developing and maintaining automation tests, particularly within a .NET and Selenium framework. It is a dynamic position, requiring strong collaboration and technical skills to support ongoing projects and system upgrades.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
You have a post-secondary education in data, IT or testing.
2-4 years of experience in a similar position with equivalent responsibilities.
Strong proficiency in .Net and Selenium.
Speaks and writes fluently in English, as the languages is used for internal and external communication in the daily work
To succeed in this position, we believe that the ideal candidate is a confident individual who is accustomed with taking significant responsibility. Furthermore, we believe you are independent, flexible, and proactive, as the position may require adapting to rapid changes. We also think you are a communicative and positive team player who values a pleasant and open culture within the team.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a long-term consulting assignment, which means you will be employed by Friday and work as a consultant at our client's location.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time.
Start date: Immediate/As per agreement, considering the notice period.
Location: Gothenburg.
Salary: Fixed monthly.
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as apply continuous selection of candidates and the position may be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
