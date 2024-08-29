Scrum Master, Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2024-08-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a SCRUM Master. You will be a member of a newly formed team whose mission is to reduce lead times and testing phases in the factory system test (FST) by implementing new IT and OT solutions. You will assist the team manager and manage the team on a daily basis. You will also be an integral part of building the team moving forward. One of the first steps will be to promote an agile way of working and coach the team in self organizing since the team does not work agile today.
The team will rebuild the IT environment by implementing new infrastructure and automation code. A tremendous opportunity to drive change in a large and complex organization. One key aspect will be to structure, break down, and drive execution of requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will guide and coach the team on agile or scrum practices and ceremonies, ensuring compliance with best practices.
You will remove impediments and roadblocks to ensure that the team can produce high quality results efficiently.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging teamwork and self organization.
You will work with product owners and team managers to manage and prioritize the product backlog.
You will monitor and report on key agile metrics to track team performance and identify opportunities for improvement.
Help the team achieve their goals and deliverables while navigating difficult situations and changes.
Your background
You have proven experience of coaching agile teams and organizations.
You have strong IT infrastructure skills and expertise in Azure DevOps and CI/CD frameworks.
You are skilled in requirement and evaluation.
Engaging and coaching personality and strong communication skills will be highly valued.
You have least a B2 proficiency in Swedish and English.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 22/9 2024. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort + 46,107,382,986; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46,10,738,7043; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46,107,382,185. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8868174