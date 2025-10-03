Scrum Master
2025-10-03
Are you passionate about agile ways of working and excited by the potential of data and AI to transform business? At Seco, we're on a journey to scale agile delivery across our Data, AI & Automation department - and we're looking for a Scrum Master who's ready to lead the way.
This is a unique opportunity to work across three dynamic teams - Data Platform & Engineering, Data Analytics, and AI & Automation CFE. Our mission is to unlock the full potential of data and AI to drive smarter decisions, operational efficiency, and customer value across Seco. You'll be part of a global, forward-thinking organization that values continuous improvement, collaboration and impact.
About the job
In this position, you're responsible for enabling agile delivery and fostering high-performing teams. You facilitate key Scrum ceremonies, coach teams in agile practices and remove obstacles to ensure smooth delivery. You collaborate closely with Product Owners and stakeholders to align priorities and drive business outcomes. You also play a strategic role in scaling agile methodologies across the department and mentoring others in agile principles.
Key responsibilities include:
Facilitating sprint planning, daily stand-ups, retrospectives, and reviews.
Coaching teams to embrace agile values and continuous learning.
Supporting backlog refinement and strategic alignment.
Promoting transparency, accountability, and psychological safety.
Planning, organizing and overseeing the successful completion of projects.
Mentoring junior Scrum Masters and fostering cross-team coordination.
Advocating for automation and data-informed decision-making.
This position is based in either Stockholm or Fagersta in Sweden, or Pune in India, and offers a hybrid work solution.
Your Profile
You have extensive experience as a Scrum Master in complex organizations and know how to support multiple agile teams effectively. You have a strong grasp of agile frameworks and are familiar with the Data & AI domain, including data engineering, analytics, and machine learning workflows. You're skilled in using tools such as Jira, Confluence, or Azure DevOps, and you hold a relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business or equivalent. Agile certifications like Certified Scrum Master or SAFe Agilist are a plus. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in English.
You're a collaborative facilitator and coach who fosters alignment between technical and business stakeholders. You thrive in fast-paced environments, navigate ambiguity with ease, and consistently drive clarity and focus. You communicate clearly, resolve challenges constructively and deliver measurable value from data and AI initiatives.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Joel Strandh, hiring manager, joel.strandh@secotools.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Jörgen Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-548 10 70
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist & Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than October 17, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0083707.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Curiosity, Responsibility, Winning together and Customer focus. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people.
