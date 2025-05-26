Scrum Master
Incluso AB Lund / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-05-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Lund i Lund
We are looking for a Scrum Master for a global company in Lund.
Start is in August 2025, 10 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description:
As a Scrum Master, you will work with two Scrum teams, facilitating, improving, supporting as well as coaching their daily work.
The teams develop and life cycle manage package material for our carton packages.
Assignment:
To fit for this assignment, we believe you are a leader with strong personal drive and commitment to meet complex challenges. You are a "people person" with a passion to develop and motivate others. You possess excellent communication skills that help you create passion and engagement. Building networks to understand and solve obstacles comes naturally to you. As a person, you bring stability and drive to reaching results.
You will be acting in a context with many different perspectives, it is essential you are good at handling changes and dealing with ambiguity. You also excel in stakeholder management.
Required skills:
Technical education at university level.
Experience working with teams and competence within team dynamics.
At least 3-5 years of experience from Scrum Master roles and preferably within material or hardware development.
Experience in line management or other leadership roles will be considered a plus.
Your communication skills in English, both written and oral are at excellent level.
Experience from Jira
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in August 2025, 10 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Lund Jobbnummer
9359611