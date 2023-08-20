Scrum Master
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a Scrum Master to lead a scrum team on the client site.
Work Description:
Scrum Master with strong Leadership skills who loves to work with teams and take them to the next level. Your daily work will include taking lead in continuous improvement, supporting the team development, removing obstacles for the team progress and working on building an open and collaborative mindset within the team.
Responsibilities/Deliveries:
Support the teams to embrace, adopt and apply agile principles and practices. Facilitate the team's progress toward team goals by focusing on improving performance in the areas of quality, predictability, flow and velocity as well as staying focused on the team's iteration goals. Facilitate team meetings like the daily stand-up, iteration planning, demo and retrospective. Support the Product Owner in their efforts to manage the backlog with respect to priorities and scope.
Experience and skills required:
Academic degree within Computer Science, Engineering, or similar relevant experience.
You have worked as a sw developer for a minimum of 5 years
Leadership skills
Fluent English, in both speech and writing
Experience of Agile and SAFe methodologies
Great communication skills
Ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages
Flexible and can easily adapt
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Scrum Master". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8043548