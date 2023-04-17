Scrum Master
2023-04-17
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Could you picture yourself in an international environment being responsible for our teams working with development of new environmentally friendly sustainable products and new innovations? We are looking for an experienced Scrum Master to join our Programme Management team.
Sustainability, package functionality, differentiation and affordability are key elements driving new packaging innovations strengthening our Tetra Pak brand. The Packaging Material Features programme in the Development and Technology Programme Management (D&T) organisation is empowered to lead and drive the development and product lifecycle activities according to Tetra Pak 's roadmap. Within Tetra Pak we have since 2016 implemented Agile way of working from teams to programme and portfolio level. We are applying scrum methodology in our development teams, and we are now looking for an experienced Scrum Master.
Working as Scrum Master, you will belong to the Packaging Material Features programme. This is a permanent position and you will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As a Scrum Master you will work closely with several Scrum teams, coaching and supporting their work. You will contribute to the continuous improvement of our scrum framework and way of working across the programme organisation. You will work closely with the Line Managers, Product Owners, Programme Managers and Scrum Masters leading the evolution of our Scrum set up.
Act as a Scrum Master in Scrum development teams
Coach the team to collaborate in their work, such as communicate openly about risks, opportunities and progress during Sprint Planning, Daily Scrum, sprint Retrospective and Programme Increment (PI) planning events
Facilitate the use of relevant tools and metrics to create ownership and commitment
Manage scrum team resource and capability-need delivering on backlog, in dialogue with Line managers manage changes and team members development
Be a servant leader, capturing impediments to be removed for the team to progress and protect team from interferences preventing reaching goals
Drive programme & scrum team preparations for PI planning events and facilitate team trough planning events
Actively participate in our scrum master network and coach/support your scrum master colleagues
Drive agile capability improvements across the organisation
Support the agile transformation journey and continuous improvement
We believe you have
We are looking for an experienced leader that has a strong personal drive and commitment to meet complex challenges. You are a "people person", who's passion is to develop and motivate others. You possess excellent communication skills that help you create passion and engagement. Building networks to understand and solve obstacles comes natural to you. As a person, you bring stability and drive for reaching results. You will be acting in a context with many different perspectives, it is essential you are good at handling changes and dealing with ambiguity. You also excel in stakeholder management.
We believe you have a technical education on university level as well as formal training in Scrum, SAFe or other relevant Agile frameworks. You have at least 3-5 years of extensive experience from Scrum Master and/or Project Manager roles.
Your communication skills in English, both written and oral are on excellent level.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-05-01
To know more about the position contact Marcus Nilsson at +46 46 36 3526
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and
