SCM Manager to Samsung
21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Om tjänsten Purpose of the role:SCM Manager will lead Order and SCM team in Samsung Nordic Home appliances and will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning and order fulfilment of Home appliances from Samsung factories into Nordic market.Main responsibilities will be demand and supply planning, PSI management, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization, Order management and supply optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational excellence and efficiency Job scope and key deliverables:
• Sales Forecast Accuracy
• Order Fullfillment
• Sales target achievement
• PSI / Channel PSI Analysis
• Inventory Management
Role Tasks:
• Lead and guide a team of Order coordinators and Supply chain coordinators - demand planners and supply planners
• Responsible for Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Manage the team to own, drive and manage forecasts considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of channel PSI, Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• In charge of related data management and process improvement and innovation in terms of Home appliances product group
• Responsible for order team who does total Order handling, Price- and Delivery information, Delivery updates, Short-term forecast with high punctuality
• Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price) upon collaborative commercial plan
• Deliver the analysis and report for total operation performance
• Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Order, PM, Sales, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
• Regularly measure related KPIs and forecast bias and improve working methods and tools/systems to hit target
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?Samsung Electronics Nordic Home Appliances team - We're the driving force of shaping strategies that bring our products to Nordic consumers, enhancing their lives and quality of living.Our team thrives on a culture of sharp, transparent and data-driven decision making, where facts guid our actions. We embrace challenges as fuel for growth, always hungry for bigger successes. Agile and quick to adapt, we are constantly evolving to stay ahead and deliver the best to our customers. However a big room to improve.If you are driven by ambition, passion, thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to be part of a team making a real impact, we want you on board. Main competence:
• Leading & Deciding - Takes control and exercises leadership. Initiates action, gives direction
• Enterprising and Performing - Focuses on results and achieving personal work objectives. Works best when work is related closely to results and the impact of personal efforts is obvious. Shows an understanding of business, commerce and finance. Seeks opportunities for self development and career advancement.
• Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent. Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Most relevant previous work experience:
• At least 7 years of working experience in Demand planning and supply chain management
• Several years of experience of leadership
• Experience to work with commercially driven sales organization
• Excel, SAP experiences
Required language skills:
• Fluency in English
• Korean is a plus
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
fast lön friskvård Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559313-8133) Arbetsplats
21Activa Entreprenad AB Kontakt
Anja Lowndes 0706187297 Jobbnummer
9300979