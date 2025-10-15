SCM Coordinator to Samsung
2025-10-15
Samsung is looking for a temporary SCM Coordinator! This role offers unique opportunities to manage the entire product lifecycle from manufacturing to end-consumer sales, fostering significant growth and development.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This temporary SCM Coordinator role is pivotal in optimizing our supply chain, ensuring seamless product flow, and providing critical insights into market dynamics. You will collaborate closely with sales and product managers, managing demand forecasting, inventory, and reporting to support our Nordic operations and Korean HQ.
This is a consulting assignment through us at Academic Work. You will be employed by us, the expected duration is 2026-03-01 - 2027-03-31.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves comprehensive management of demand forecasts, supply chain optimization, and detailed reporting, crucial for maintaining efficient product flow and supporting strategic decisions across local, regional, and global teams.
• Input and update demand forecasts, tracking sales revenue.
• Provide supply information internally to the Sales team, checking channel stock and planning sell-in.
• Monitor new model introduction schedules and channel model selection.
• Follow up product lifecycle processes in cooperation with product managers.
• Develop and review reports for local office, Nordic SCM operations, and Korean HQ.
• Monitor production/shipment status and take proper actions to solve issues.
• Analyze forecast accuracy, suggesting improvements in collaboration with the Sales team.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Working experience within SCM, logistics and/or educational background in business, logistics, SCM
• Strong analytical and organizational skills
• Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel for data analysis and reporting
• Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in a local language (e.g., Swedish)
• Proficiency in Korean
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Analysing and Interpreting
Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Interacting and Presenting. Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
• Organising and Executing
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating
Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts
people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
