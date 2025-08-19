SCM Coordinator to Samsung
2025-08-19
We are now helping Samsung Nordics in Stockholm to find their next SCM Coordinator. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to be part of a team making a real impact - send in your application today!
Job scope and key deliverables:
The SCM Coordinators in the Operations department (CE HA) does Demand planning, Purchasing planning, Sales forecasting and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and logistics and order department (operation execution) / HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency. You will be able to join all supply chain related initiatives and activities as a representative from the commercial division and make more effective and efficient operations to increase operational excellence in the team.
Channel PSI Analysis
Sell in Forecast Accuracy
Sales Capability Index
Weekly / Monthly sales target achievement
Inventory Management
Convert Retail data into Sales Planning
Role tasks:
Responsible for Demand and Supply Planning
Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
Update forecast in the system and data maintenance for short and long term planning
Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price)
Analyze and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
Be in charge of communication with factories and headquarter ex. Reporting weekly sales discrepancy, demand change status, Coordination of daily operational issues
Control of weekly / Monthly sales progress in cope with Indoor sales, Sales, and Logistics.
Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
Coordinate for optimized inventory situation and prevent aging stocks.
Regularly measure related KPIs and forecast bias and improve working methods and tools/systems to hit target
Some more info about the role and the team:
You will join the driving force of shaping strategies that bring our Home Appliances to Nordic consumers, enhancing their lives and quality of living.
We embrace challenges as fuel for growth, always hungry for bigger successes. We endure challenges and constantly evolve to stay ahead and deliver the best to our customers and consumers.
You will collaborate with dynamic, diverse and best-in-class teams and talents in Nordic, Europe and Global perspective for global leading Samsung products.
If you are driven by ambition, passion, thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to be part of a team making a real impact, we want you on board.
Main competence we are looking for:
Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Interacting and Presenting - Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others.Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
Supporting and Co-operating - Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Adapting and Coping - Adapts and responds well to change. Manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel (advanced Excel skills a big plus)
Agile and flexible, reactive and proactive
Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
High energy and passion for media and consumer products.
High capacity for empathy and emotional intelligence management.
High ability to generate and distribute internal knowledge
Most relevant previous work experience:
Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Supply chain, Logistics or equivalent
Previous experience in same or similar role
Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants. Ersättning
