SCM Coordinator to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gotland
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a role where you can drive business impact through analysis, forecasting, and cross-functional collaboration? We are now looking for an SCM Coordinator - Commercial Partnership & Demand Planning (S&OP) to help optimize Samsungs supply chain and contribute to commercial success.
About the role
As an SCM Coordinator, you will play a key role in ensuring accurate forecasting and an efficient supply chain. You will work closely with sales, logistics, and global teams to balance demand and supply in the best possible way.
Key responsibilities
Forecasting & Commercial Planning
Own, drive, and continuously improve the forecasting process based on market insights, supply conditions, and customer sales and inventory data (PSI)
Ensure high forecast accuracy and timeliness
Analyze sell-out data, inventory levels, and weekly sales trends
Identify gaps and opportunities, and proactively drive actions together with commercial teams
Business Follow-up & Collaboration
Monitor weekly and monthly sales performance against targets
Collaborate closely with sales teams, SCM Head, and logistics
Support gap-closing activities to meet budget and targets
Supply Chain & Purchasing
Manage inventory and purchasing strategies based on product lifecycles
Ensure the right quantity at the right time while optimizing stock levels and minimizing obsolescence
Handle purchasing and demand planning activities
Global Coordination & Systems
Act as the main point of contact with HQ (e.g., reporting forecast deviations, demand changes, and production status)
Update forecasts in systems and ensure high data integrity
Maintain planning parameters and ensure accurate data for both short- and long-term planning
Continuous Improvement
Track KPIs and forecast accuracy
Identify improvement areas and develop processes, tools, and ways of working
Why join this role?
Work in a dynamic and international environment across the Nordics, Europe, and globally
Gain real business impact and influence commercial outcomes
Be part of a culture that values ambition, growth, and continuous improvement
Who are you?
You are analytical, structured, and solution-oriented. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are motivated by driving results. With strong communication skills and high emotional intelligence, you can influence and collaborate effectively across teams.
Qualifications
Relevant degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, or similar
Minimum 4 years of experience in Demand Planning, S&OP, or Commercial Supply Chain
Experience from electronics or FMCG is a plus
Advanced skills in Excel and MS Office
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and is expected to start as soon as possible until 2027-03-31. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7437320-1905573". Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta
)
114 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Jobbnummer
9811124