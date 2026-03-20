SCM Coordinator to Samsung

Digitalenta AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-20


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Are you looking for a role where you can drive business impact through analysis, forecasting, and cross-functional collaboration? We are now looking for an SCM Coordinator - Commercial Partnership & Demand Planning (S&OP) to help optimize Samsungs supply chain and contribute to commercial success.
About the role
As an SCM Coordinator, you will play a key role in ensuring accurate forecasting and an efficient supply chain. You will work closely with sales, logistics, and global teams to balance demand and supply in the best possible way.
Key responsibilities
Forecasting & Commercial Planning

Own, drive, and continuously improve the forecasting process based on market insights, supply conditions, and customer sales and inventory data (PSI)

Ensure high forecast accuracy and timeliness

Analyze sell-out data, inventory levels, and weekly sales trends

Identify gaps and opportunities, and proactively drive actions together with commercial teams

Business Follow-up & Collaboration

Monitor weekly and monthly sales performance against targets

Collaborate closely with sales teams, SCM Head, and logistics

Support gap-closing activities to meet budget and targets

Supply Chain & Purchasing

Manage inventory and purchasing strategies based on product lifecycles

Ensure the right quantity at the right time while optimizing stock levels and minimizing obsolescence

Handle purchasing and demand planning activities

Global Coordination & Systems

Act as the main point of contact with HQ (e.g., reporting forecast deviations, demand changes, and production status)

Update forecasts in systems and ensure high data integrity

Maintain planning parameters and ensure accurate data for both short- and long-term planning

Continuous Improvement

Track KPIs and forecast accuracy

Identify improvement areas and develop processes, tools, and ways of working

Why join this role?
Work in a dynamic and international environment across the Nordics, Europe, and globally

Gain real business impact and influence commercial outcomes

Be part of a culture that values ambition, growth, and continuous improvement

Who are you?
You are analytical, structured, and solution-oriented. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and are motivated by driving results. With strong communication skills and high emotional intelligence, you can influence and collaborate effectively across teams.
Qualifications

Relevant degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, or similar

Minimum 4 years of experience in Demand Planning, S&OP, or Commercial Supply Chain

Experience from electronics or FMCG is a plus

Advanced skills in Excel and MS Office

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and is expected to start as soon as possible until 2027-03-31.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7437320-1905573".

Arbetsgivare
Digitalenta AB (org.nr 559248-0486), https://karriar.digitalenta.se
Artillerigatan 6 (visa karta)
114 51  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Digitalenta

Jobbnummer
9811124

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