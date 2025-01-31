SCM Coordinator To Samsung
2025-01-31
We are currently looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SCM Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Job scope and key deliverables:
• Supporting Management team with data insights.
• Responsible for internal reporting and analytics in IT Division.
• Sales Forecast Accuracy
• Sales Capability Index
• Sales target achievement
• Channel PSI Analysis
• Inventory Management
Role Tasks:
• Monthly dashboard on the result compared to FCST, MP and Target planning
• Setting up reports and data insights for decision making in IT Division
• Target planning insights and execution
• Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• Data management and process improvement and innovation
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
• Deliver the analysis and report customers ' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
• Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Product Manager, Sales, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
The team of SCM Coordinators will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning of Displays from Samsung factories into Nordic market. We genuinely stick to the facts and data and SCM Coordinator will be the engine to drive the business. Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
Main Competences
Supporting and co-operating
Support others and shows respect and positive regards for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Analyzing and Interpreting
Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Organizing and Executing
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer, satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Sounds interesting?
