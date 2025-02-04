Scientist Pharmaceutical Sci - Solid State
2025-02-04
Do you have knowledge in the area of solid-state development for drug products, characterization techniques and an understanding of solid-state properties? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the place for you!
About the position
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious disease. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. We are currently looking for a solid-state scientist to join our team in Global Product Development (GPD) in Gothenburg, Sweden, a sub-division of Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D). We believe that you have fundamental scientific knowledge and hands-on experience in the solid-state characterization techniques, e.g. X-ray diffraction techniques, thermal analysis, moisture sorption analysis, etc. Basic understanding of pharmaceutical development is an additional advantage.
In PT&D, we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At GPD we focus on the fields of Oral, Inhaled and Parenteral Drug products. We work on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal products.
Responsibilities
The role is laboratory based and you will work in cross-functional, cross-skilled pharmaceutical development project teams and be an integral part of sub-teams to deliver key results to support pharmaceutical project activities relating to the solid state of materials.
In this role you will:
• Analyse drug substance and drug products using solid state characterization methods.
• Evaluate solid state properties of materials in relation to pharmaceutical formulations and processes using both experimental and computational methods to support product development.
• Contribute to developing the solid-state area as part of a global community. Develop personal performance by actively seeking feedback and support from peers.
• Contribute with scientific discussion in solid-state skill area during the different drug product development stages and in external collaborations.
The role holder will typically have:
• Hands-on experience in solid state characterization with expertise in methodology and an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work.
• Basic knowledge of computational approaches related to solids, with a keen interest in contributing to the development of new methods that integrate computation and experimentation to enhance our capability in supporting the development of new medicines.
• Collaborative communication skills, agile mindset, and ability to adjust to dynamic changes in project demands to ensure optimal physical form assessments during development to meet project and patient needs working as a member of cross-functional teams.
Your profile
• PhD and/or MSc or equivalent experience in a subject area relevant to solid state or materials science and proven hands-on laboratory experience relevant to the position.
• Basic technical skills in solid state characterization of drug substance/intermediates/final product functionality (e.g. X-ray diffraction techniques, thermal analysis, moisture sorption analysis etc.).
• As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills with collaborative mindset are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
Desirable for the role:
• Fundamental knowledge of polymorph screening, understanding complex polymorph landscape maps and solid form selection activities.
• Working knowledge of software suites such as Materials studio and CCDC.
• Experience of development and validation of analytical methods.
• Technical skills in vibrational and NMR spectroscopy, microscopy and imaging.
• Work experience from a regulated environment (GLP/GMP) and from a pharmaceutical company.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement at AstraZeneca Göteborg. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
