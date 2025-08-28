Scientist NGS Molecular Biologist
Consulting Assignment - Scientist within NGS
WeQuel is looking for an experienced Molecular Biologist with strong expertise in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) to join an exciting consulting assignment within Life Science.
About the role
In this role, you will contribute to cutting-edge research projects by applying advanced NGS and molecular biology techniques. You will work across the full workflow, from hypothesis generation to data interpretation, ensuring high-quality results that support innovation in drug discovery and development.
Key responsibilities include:
Performing lab-based NGS and molecular biology work.
Covering the full workflow: experimental design, RNA/DNA extraction, library preparation, sequencing, QC, and troubleshooting.
Collaborating closely with scientists, project leaders, and data specialists in cross-functional teams.
Contributing with supervision, mentorship, and development of new methods.
We are looking for
Ph.D. or MSc with relevant experience in molecular biology.
Proven hands-on expertise in RNA sequencing techniques.
Experience working with NGS platforms (e.g., Illumina, Oxford Nanopore).
Strong communication skills and ability to thrive in collaborative environments.
Desirable: experience with automation/liquid handling, LIMS, and oligonucleotide therapies (siRNA/ASO).
Why WeQuel?
WeQuel is a Scandinavian consultancy company specialized in Life Science and technology-driven industries. We value We are equal and People first - offering our consultants strong support, a collaborative network, and long-term relationships with leading companies. Så ansöker du
