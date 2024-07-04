Scientist Midplex
Olink Proteomics AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-07-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olink Proteomics AB i Uppsala
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5,400 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visitwww.olink.com
Position Description
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Scientist to join our R&D team with focus on the Midplex product segment, being defined as up to 50 or 100 proteins measured simultaneously and includes qPCR-based products with absolute quantification. In this role, you will play a key role in developing and optimizing new assays and actively contributing to thedevelopment of product concept and ideas as well as product care activities. You will have the opportunity to work on new and exciting projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the development of future innovative products.
Primary Responsibilities
Actively participate in innovation projects and development of product concepts and ideas within the area of the Midplex product portfolio.
Plan and design laboratory experiments to validate and optimize protocols and technical solutions.
Evaluate, report and document results in technical reports and presenting results at meetings.
Analysis of data sets, applying statistical methods as needed to interpret data and draw conclusions.
Develop and improve existing and new procedures, protocols and analysis methods.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to translate customer needs into product specifications.
Provide scientific expertise in product development projects and product care activities linked to the Midplex product segment.
Mentor and provide scientific guidance to more junior members of the team.
Qualifications/skills
Ph.D. in a relevant field (e.g., Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Immunology) with a minimum of two years of experience from the industry.
Extensive scientific and technical knowledge in molecular biology, proteomics and biochemistry.
Experienced in the development of protein assays, such as PEA, ELISA or other relevant techniques.
Experience from DNA-based techniques such as PCR, qPCR and NGS.
Experience with multiplex assay development is highly desirable.
Fluent in English, additional Swedish skills is a plus.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Familiarity with relevant software and data analysis tools.
If you are a driven scientist with a passion for developing innovative protein assays and want to be part of a team at the forefront of biotechnology, we encourage you to apply. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2024.08.11. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olink Proteomics AB
(org.nr 559046-8632), https://www.olink.com/ Arbetsplats
Olink Jobbnummer
8787070