Scientist | Lernia | Göteborg

2025-12-22
We are looking for a driven and detail-oriented researcher for an assignment via Lernia in Gothenburg. In this role, you will be an important part of a team working with practical and laboratory-based research within the company's field of operations. The position is suitable for someone who thrives in a structured environment where safety, quality, and collaboration are key priorities.
About the assignmentWe are seeking a skilled LC-MS Specialist with expertise in oligonucleotide analysis to join the team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and applying existing advanced LC-MS methods to support R&D projects in the field of nucleic acid therapeutics.
Assignment duration: until 31 July 2026.
Key responsibilities:
• Develop and validate LC-MS workflows for qualitative and quantitative analysis of oligonucleotides and related conjugates
• Execute routine LC-MS analysis required for projects
• Cross-teams collaboration
• Act as lead for complex analytical challenges and implement solutions
• Accurate documentation and ensure compliance with set standards
The work also includes being involved in method development, maintaining instrumentation, documenting in electronic labbook and writing technical reports as well as preparing and holding presentation of the results on project meetings
About youKey Qualifications:
Ph.D. or M.Sc. in Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, or equivalent
Proven experience in LC-MS method development and application
Developing and applying existing advanced LC-MS methods to support R&D projects
Experience in intact mass analysis, impurity profiling and sequence confirmation
Excellent English, Swedish is not necessary
Meritorious:
Analysis of oligos or nuclei acids, Experience in IP-RPC
Personal Qualities:
Strong communication skills
Collabroative spirit
Flexible
Independent
Enjoys labwork
Good in documentation and curious
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading staffing and recruitment companies, with a presence across the entire country. We connect talent with a wide range of employers and support your career development in both the short and long term.
How to ApplyTo apply for the position, please use the application form in the job advertisement. If you have any questions about the role, you may contact the responsible recruiter via email (contact details are provided in the advertisement). Please include references and attach relevant certificates as well as your CV. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
