Scientist in Analytical Chemistry

NKT, a world-leading supplier of cables for the energy sector, is investing to secure further growth in innovation and R&D. For over a century, technical specialists and researchers in Västerås have collaborated on cross-disciplinary R&D initiatives and technical studies with industries across the globe. Technology Consulting provides a collaborative environment that emphasizes learning and growth. Facilities feature advanced laboratories where you will collaborate with colleagues, who are experts in their respective fields. Through the range of different R&D projects and customer assignments, there will be great opportunities to build a wide, global network of technical partners and business units.
We are looking for an innovative and curious R&D Scientist within organic and analytical chemistry. You would participate in a wide range of development projects and route cause analyses related to material properties and chemistry. We invite you to engage in these exciting and rewarding projects.
Cable innovation and sustainability
As part of the chemistry & materials department you will participate and/or lead various cable related R&D projects as well as internal and external consulting assignments related to chemistry and organic materials. Working alongside your team, you will utilize your skills in organic analytical chemistry to address complex technical inquiries and aid in the creation of innovative cables aimed at promoting a greener world. Your daily activities will include a range of responsibilities such as method development, laboratory investigations, data analysis, literature reviews, reporting, engaging with clients, and managing project outcomes.
Key Responsibilities
• Suggest, design and perform experimental work and chemical analyses relevant to the projects and investigations
• Oversee a variety of consulting assignments and intricate investigations focused on organic materials and chemical compounds for diverse clients, including those within NKT and external partners
• Oversee all aspects of projects, from initial customer discussions and planning to completion and reporting
• Financial and technical follow up of projects
• Secure high quality and efficiency in all deliveries
• Contribute in maintaining the Chemistry Lab and take responsibility of relevant lab instruments
Be a part of our innovative team
We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. We are committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds and with different stand points can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
Sounds interesting? Then we would like to speak to you. Even if you do not tick all the boxes - If you are motivated, have potential, and want to contribute to our success, even if you do not meet all the requirements, we encourage you to apply.
Innovative Analytical Chemist in Organic Chemistry
We are looking for a team member with experience in analytical chemistry, as well as extensive knowledge of chemical reactions and material properties. To effectively perform in the role, you are creative and with a curious mind to find solutions for complex problems. You are skilled in networking and building customer relations and have a strong service-oriented approach.
Apart from this you also have:
• Master's degree with at least 3 years working experience in area related to organic or analytical chemistry
• Practical experience in conducting chemical analyses, emphasizing the analysis and identification of organic substances
• Extensive experience in GC-MS and HPLC
• Other meritorious techniques are FT-IR, IC, Karl-fisher, Ion Chromatography and ICP
• Good understanding of chemical reactions and interactions
• Good understanding of HSE risks related to work with chemicals
• Project management skills
• Experience in electrically insulating materials is meritorious
• Effective communication skills in English, both written and oral, with optional proficiency in Swedish being beneficial
