Scientist at Pelago Bioscience
2025-08-07
We are Pelago Bioscience - committed to accelerating preclinical drug discovery and development for better human health. Pelago Bioscience is a specialized contract research organisation that offers biologically relevant assays to progress our customers' drug discovery programmes. We were founded in 2013 and are located in Solna, Stockholm. Today we are about 50 colleagues and are now seeking a highly motivated Scientist to join our team.
Position: Scientist HPLC/MS Facility - Permanent/Fulltime
About the role:
As a Scientist at Pelago Bioscience, you will be a key contributor to both customer-facing projects and internal innovation. Your responsibilities will include:
Schedule and run HPLC & LC/MS analyses.
Design, develop and deliver project work to our customers
Participate in and coordinate interaction with customers
Contribute to the growth of Pelago service portfolio beyond CETSA®.
Lead and drive internal development projects.
Contribute to development, review, and enhancement of current standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Comply with safety regulations, laboratory protocols and documenting procedures.
Support marketing activities, such as developing application notes or representing Pelago Bioscience at international scientific conferences.
Your Background
You have:
A PhD in biochemistry, biophysics, cell biology, pharmacology, or a related field, or
5+ years of relevant industry experience in applied bioscience or drug discovery
experience working in a laboratory environment, specifically with mass spectrometry
Are organized, proactive, and results-driven
You have very good analytical skills and are a proactive problem solver with a positive attitude.
Are able to manage multiple projects simultaneously and work both independently and as part of a collaborative team
Communicate clearly and professionally in spoken and written English
Are service-mind
ed and comfortable interacting with both colleagues and customers
Interested?
Please submit your application with a CV no later than 30th of August 2025. Please note that we interview candidates continuously and the positions may be filled before last application date, so please do not hesitate with your application!
About working at Pelago Bioscience:
At Pelago Bioscience, we aim to attract the best talent from around the world and across multiple scientific disciplines. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for our staff to excel and drive innovation with the customers in focus. We are committed to developing our employees and believe their satisfaction translates into the best experience for our customers.
At Pelago we are scaling up our business to continue to be a sustainable company where curiosity about science is at our core. We work together with our worldwide customers, with the aim of being the preferred partner of choice in our field. Since December 2021 we are located in the Campus Solna area. We have a beautifully designed activity based office area and a lab floor with a view!
