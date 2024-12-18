Scientist Affinity Evaluation qPCR
Who we are
Olink, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is transforming the understanding of human diseases through advanced proteomics. We are driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and transparency, providing exceptional solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
For many years, the critical role of proteins in human biology has been recognized, but technological constraints limited comprehensive research into their potential across various biological processes and diseases. With our innovative Olink solutions, scientists can now measure thousands of human proteins simultaneously using just a few microliters of blood. Our highly specific and validated assays cover a wide dynamic range, empowering groundbreaking research.
Our services include flexible protein biomarker solutions, with a robust library of thoroughly validated assays covering ~5000 proteins. As we expand globally, we continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of scientific discovery. To learn more, visit www.olink.com.
Position Description
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Scientist to join our Affinity Evaluation qPCR Section within the Highplex Department, enabling the development of new highplex products. As Scientist you will participate in research and development of product ideas and products as well as routine screening in accordance with project plans and work schedules. The position involves laboratory work, analysis and documentation. In this role you would report to the Section Manager Affinity Evaluation qPCR and be based in our Uppsala headquarters.
Primary Responsibilities
Actively lead and/or participate in section-, project- and department activities, and the development of product concepts and ideas.
Participate as project member in meetings and project planning.
Independently plan and execute laboratory work in accordance with set project plans and work schedules as well as evaluating and documenting results.
Handle and prepare antibodies, antigens and biological samples for experiments.
Perform PEA-experiments, mainly using qPCR as a readout.
Develop new and continuously improve existing procedures, protocols and analysis methods.
Perform verification studies and contribute to analyzing data shared with customers.
Qualifications
Ph.D. in a relevant life sciences field (e.g., Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Immunotechnology) or equivalent experience.
Two or more years of working experience from an industry setting.
Documented lab experience.
Extensive scientific and technical knowledge in molecular biology, proteomics and biochemistry.
Experience with assay development of antibody-based test methods as well as working with and optimizing PCR/qPCR and DNA sequencing (NGS).
Experience of lab automation, pipetting robots and different conjugation chemistries is advantageous.
Proven experience of data analysis. Experience with R and handling of large data sets is a preferable.
Good general computer skills and expert level knowledge of Excel.
Experience of working in, and drivingprojects.
Good communication skills in written and spoken English, Swedish skills is a plus.
Soft Skills
As a person youare a team player who treats people with respect and finds it easy to communicate with others, both within the team and cross-functionally. You love to solve problems by thinking outside the box and you have an eye for details. Finally, you are a positive person who is flexible in terms of your daily tasks.
If you are a driven scientist with a passion for developing innovative protein assays and want to be part of a team at the forefront of biotechnology, we encourage you to apply.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position. The last application date is the 12th of January 2025.
