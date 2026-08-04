Scientist
Randstad AB / Samhällsvetarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Uppsala
2026-08-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you an experienced Scientist with expertise in formulation development, delivery systems, and colloidal chemistry? Randstad Life Sciences is seeking a dedicated R&D Scientist for an exciting consultancy assignment with a global life sciences client based in the Uppsala area.
In this role, you will contribute to the development of novel formulations and support the continuous improvement of existing technical platforms.
The assignment will start in September and last approximately a year.
Interviews are held on an ongoing basis. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Design and perform formulation trials—including hands-on laboratory work to support delivery system optimization and platform enhancements.
Analyze complex data sets, draw scientific conclusions, and draft technical reports and presentations.
Present and discuss research findings with cross-functional and global team members.
Work closely with senior researchers on study design, troubleshooting, and project execution.
Guide and mentor junior laboratory staff in both practical lab techniques and scientific documentation.
Qualifications
PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Colloid Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or a related discipline.
Proven R&D experience within the pharmaceutical or biotechnology sector, or equivalent research background from academia (Postdoc/Research Assistant).
Hands-on experience with the formulation and characterization of nanoparticle systems, combined with a broad understanding of pharmaceutical formulation techniques.
Strong track record in experimental planning and report writing. Excellent written and spoken English.
We place great value on personal fit, seeking a highly collaborative, adaptable, and proactive team player who thrives in international environments and enjoys mentoring others.
Desirable Qualifications
Experience working with complex biologics (e.g., hydrophobic proteins and peptides).
Familiarity with solid-state characterization or dry formulation methods.
Applied knowledge of Design of Experiments (DoE) and light scattering analytical methods.
Basic understanding of Swedish.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential.
Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/a2d7deca-5221-4e77-aad5-37b0a0556b16
753 18 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
10021992