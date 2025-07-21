Scientific Software Developer for Molecular Simulations
Göteborg
Are you a scientist or engineer passionate about transforming drug discovery through cutting-edge molecular simulations and artificial intelligence? Are you driven by the opportunity to help develop life-changing medicines? If you have recently completed your PhD or have a few years of postdoctoral experience and are eager to take the next step in your career, this is an exciting chance to join the innovative Molecular AI department at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Our vibrant Gothenburg site is home to more than 2,400 employees from over 50 countries, creating an inspiring and collaborative environment where diverse perspectives and scientific breakthroughs drive new discoveries. We believe the diversity of our team is critical to turning bold ideas into reality. To foster this collaborative spirit, we expect all team members to work on-site at least three days per week.
At AstraZeneca, your engineering expertise and enthusiasm will directly impact our technology platforms and shape the future of transformative medicines. Are you ready to make a difference? Join us and be part of our journey.
What You'll Do
As a Scientific Software Developer, you will have a profound impact on multiple projects across AstraZeneca, with a focus on software development and applying molecular simulations to the discovery of new drugs. You will:
*
Develop software and complex workflows for molecular simulations-from molecular dynamics to quantum mechanical calculations.
*
Enhance and maintain MAIZE, our workflow manager (see more on GitHub).
*
Apply advanced simulation methods to drive real-world drug discovery projects.
*
Collaborate closely with computational & medicinal chemists to capture user requirements.
*
Work with IT engineers to deliver robust workflows and software to users.
*
Contribute to open-source initiatives and the broader computational chemistry community.
*
Actively mentor our cohort of postdocs, PhD, and Master students.
Essential Qualifications
We believe you are passionate about building software solutions for life sciences. You have:
*
A PhD in chemistry, physics, computer science, or related field, or equivalent experience gained in an industrial setting.
*
Deep expertise and practical experience in molecular simulations, evidenced by peer-reviewed publications or impactful project outcomes.
*
Excellent programming skills, preferably in Python. Experience in contributing to open-source projects is highly desirable.
*
Exceptional written and verbal communication abilities, with a proven track record of explaining complex technical concepts clearly to a variety of audiences.
*
Proven ability to work inclusively within multidisciplinary teams, with a focus on building a positive and collaborative team culture.
Desirable Requirements
You would benefit from having experience or familiarity with:
*
Collaborative software development practices such as version control and code review.
*
Crafting and developing robust, reproducible, and extensible software solutions.
*
Understanding of advanced software concepts, including concurrency, sockets, interprocess communication, and serialization.
*
Experience with high-performance computing environments, such as clusters or cloud-based solutions.
*
Proficiency in quantum chemistry and molecular docking software.
*
Practical experience of machine learning or artificial intelligence
*
Ambition to supervise Master Thesis students, Graduate students PhD students.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
So, what's next?
Ready to make a difference? Apply now with your CV and cover letter, no later than 17th of August!
For more information regarding the role, please contact: Samuel Genheden samuel.genheden@astrazeneca.com
Explore more about:
Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Inclusion & Diversity at AstraZeneca: https://careers.astrazeneca.com/inclusion-diversity
https://www.astrazeneca.com/sustainability/resources.html
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07
