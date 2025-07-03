Science & Innovation Director - AI
AstraZeneca AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join AstraZeneca, a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, as our Science & Innovation Director - AI.
This role is a unique opportunity to drive and champion the innovative application of a range of physics-informed and statistical Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in Pharmaceutical Development. You will be at the forefront of creating new business opportunities and responding to short and long-term business needs.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is an organization within Operations that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines. We provide the essential data that forms the core of the regulatory submission files and provide expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
The role
PT&D is embarking on an ambitious digital strategy; recognising the potential for transformational impact on how Medicines are developed. As a Science & Innovation Director, you will be expected to keep up-to-date on how AI is developing and to use this knowledge to identify and progress opportunities where AI could have a transformational impact. You will be responsible for developing a business-focused science and innovation strategy with clear ambitions and deliverables. You will use your knowledge of AI to work collaboratively with external partners to evaluate these opportunities through the PT&D Innovation process. A strong external network will be essential for this role to understand advancements and to collaborate with external parties on innovation opportunities. In PT&D, collaboration is also key and you will be responsible for championing successful Innovation projects, acting as a change agent to ensure implementation & the transformational impact is realised.
The role holder will build a global network and high-quality links/collaborations with key academic partners, companies and other innovators and advise in the selection and design of collaborations with universities and other institutions. You will act as ambassador for creativity and innovation and facilitate wider understanding how PT&&D can influence patient value.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Master or PhD degree in computer science or life sciences degree
*
Demonstrated knowledge, capabilities of a range of Artificial Intelligence tools and application of these in a science-based setting.
*
A strong scientific background in the pharmaceutical industry, ideally in area of Chemistry Manufacture and Control.
*
Track record of identifying & driving innovation and implementing change
*
Demonstrated ability to collaborate and influence effectively internally and externally
*
A track record of successful leadership and delivery.
*
Experience and ability to work across several scientific areas.
*
Proven strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the AI area and can relate this to the challenges & opportunities faced by PT&D in developing new medicines.
*
Excellent team working and networking skills.
*
Ability to think beyond boundaries of own job and company, challenges status quo and seeks opportunities for business improvement.
*
Capable of making effective decisions, acts courageously and communicates with conviction and inspiration at all levels.
*
An excellent communicator with experience of interacting effectively across interfaces of subject area, culture and expertise both internally and externally.
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. We are united by our shared purpose - to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. We come to work each day to make a difference - to patients, society, and our company. Our workforce reflects the people we serve - diversity is embedded in everything we do. We're at our best when drawing on our different views, experiences, and strengths. We are forever connecting, collaborating, innovating, and learning.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Please mark your application with your preferred work location (Gothenburg or Macclesfield)
Join us in this exciting opportunity! Apply with your CV and cover letter no later than July 23rd 2025. .
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
Opening date: July 2nd, 2025
Closing date: July 23rd, 2025 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-230524". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9414798