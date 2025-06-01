School Principal
Steam Education Holding AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Göteborg
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
About You
As the school Principal you will improve the educational outcomes of students and develop the quality of teaching and learning.
The successful candidate will nurture positive relationships between students, teachers, the community, and stakeholders.
This is a unique opportunity for an energetic, innovative, and motivational leader. The role of Principal would suit a candidate who has an excellent understanding of the complexities of managing and promoting an all through day school in the independent sector. The right candidate will have strong commercial acumen, strategic vision and flair, excellent communication skills and the ability to both inspire and build strong relationships with the stakeholders and the wider community.
KEY ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- To be an outstanding leader for all students and staff, ensuring that the highest level of standards is in place throughout the school.
- To support, recruit and develop staff to ensure they provide an outstanding level of education, learning and service.
- To oversee and develop the curriculum offering to ensure a leading-edge provision remains in place.
- To manage the day-to-day operations of the school to ensure they are efficient and effective and excellent standards are maintained.
- To promote and enhance the reputation of https://www.britishschool.se/
as a distinctive school of choice.
- To work with the Governors and key stakeholders to ensure that the strategic and development plans are prioritised to meet the future needs of the school and its community.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school.https://www.britishschool.se/ Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/11". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
The British School in Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9368044