School Cook
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
Tasks
• We are proud of what
stands for and what it has to offer.
The Marketing Officer will play a vital role in the engagement of prospective parents and students, promoting our international Schools to the outside world.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for preparing and serving meals to students in a school cafeteria or other school-related setting. They may also be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the cafeteria or other school-related setting.
Required Skills
- Familiarity with kitchen equipment and appliances.
- Food safety and hygiene knowledge.
- Creativity in menu planning.
- Budgeting and cost-control skills
is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in our care and expects all applicants to share this commitment. We follow safe recruitment practice and appointments are subject to an interview, satisfactory references and identity and criminal record checks.
