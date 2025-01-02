com/ is looking to appoint a committed and enthusiastic School Bus Driver to join our hardworking, friendly team. Our Students safety is top priority while transporting children to and from Uppsala International School, on field trips, and other special travel.
Our Policy
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment.
Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any: appointment is confirmed.