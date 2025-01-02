School Bus Driver

Steam Education Holding AB / Lokförarjobb / Uppsala
2025-01-02


https://uppsalainternationalschool.

com/ is looking to appoint a committed and enthusiastic School Bus Driver to join our hardworking, friendly team. Our Students safety is top priority while transporting children to and from Uppsala International School, on field trips, and other special travel.

Our Policy

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment.

Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any: appointment is confirmed.

Ersättning
by agreement

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

