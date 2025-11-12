Scania I-talent 2026 - DevOps Engineer for Software Planning & Development
2025-11-12
For the tenth time, Scania is launching their very popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for IT graduates with a passion for innovation and sustainability. Participants gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, benefit from training, and collaborate with teams in IT, sales, marketing, and R&D. The program not only boosts technical skills but also strengthens soft skills within a supportive network, preparing graduates to contribute to Scania's purpose - to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As a participant in the I-Talent Program, you will join IT 's mission at Scania to utilize the power of software and data in all areas: an ideal launchpad for those ready to make a meaningful impact in the tech industry. If you will graduate in the spring of 2026 or have a maximum of 2 years of work experience in your IT career, this program is for you!
Are you ready to accelerate your career as a DevOps Engineer in a global, agile team? Join Monitoring TRATON Collaboration Team, where you will play a key role in maintaining, optimizing, and innovating our infrastructure. You will have hands-on learning and growth opportunities, working within a supportive and inclusive team that values collaboration through mob and pair programming. Your closest manager, who originally started as an I-Talent, understands the journey and is committed to fostering an environment where you can thrive. If you have experience with Grafana, GitLab, AWS, or Python, that's great, but if not, we value your willingness to learn and grow. We believe that having the right mindset is just as important as technical skills, and we are looking for someone who is proactive, adaptable, and driven by curiosity. A passion for self-driven learning and problem-solving is essential, as you will continuously explore new technologies, troubleshoot complex issues, and innovate solutions that improve our infrastructure.
Work tasks
Your responsibilities will include managing and optimizing infrastructure using tools like AWS, Pulumi, FluxCD and Kubernetes, overseeing Grafana platform, proactively monitoring system stability and security, and developing automation scripts in Python and Bash to streamline operations. We are looking for a motivated individual who thrives in an agile, fast-paced environment and is eager to take initiative in learning and applying new skills.
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your interest in both the position and Scania as a company. We are looking for committed and talented problem solvers who are happy to come up with new ideas about how things can be improved. You also have great cooperation skills and take responsibility for your own learning. If you do, there are endless opportunities to develop. For example, former I-talents now have both leadership and specialist roles!
• A post-secondary education in computer science etc.
• Knowledge of one or more of the following areas: AWS, Kubernetes, Grafana, GitLab, Python and Bash.
• Graduate in spring 2026 or has up to maximum 2 years of work experience when the program starts in September 2026
• Very good knowledge in English as it 's the primary language you will use in your daily work
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Scania
• References, background check + decision
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Scania on their website: https://www.scania.com
