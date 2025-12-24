SAP VIM Expert
2025-12-24
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Apply today, selection and interviews are ongoing.
We are now looking for SAP VIM Expert for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
Key Responsibilities
Align business needs with SAP VIM solutions to drive seamless integration.Configure and optimize invoice workflows within SAP VIM, making modifications when required.Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth delivery and implementation.Manage configuration, testing, and deployment activities for SAP solutions.Independently drive project tasks and provide regular progress updates to stakeholders.Act as a subject matter expert, providing guidance on SAP solution design and best practices.
Qualifications
10+ years of experience in SAP VIM and integration with SAP Fiori apps, with strong expertise in design, concepts, principles, and configuration in SAP ECC. Proficiency in SAP FICO processes and best practices.Experience with invoice document capture tools and their integration into SAP.Participation in 3+ implementation projectsExperience with long-term support and optimization of SAP VIM solutions, including resolving issues, adapting to changing business needs, and implementing incremental improvements.Experience in S/4 HANA migration projects.Familiarity with JIRA, ServiceNow, and Agile methodologies is a plus.Strong ability to communicate complex finance, accounting, and SAP topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders across the H&M Group Good understanding of financial processes in large organizations Experience with SAP transport and change management tools, such as STMS, Solution Manager, and ActiveControl Experience in developing WRICEF objects (Workflows, Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Enhancements, and Forms) from a functional point of view Good understanding of ABAP; familiarity with Object-Oriented ABAP (OOABAP) is an added advantage
Capabilities and Leadership skills:
Strong problem-solving and change management skills, ensuring smooth transitions.Ability to work in international teams and collaborate across different geographies.Passion for continuous learning, staying updated on new technologies and market trends.A proactive mindset, with a willingness to contribute to Communities of Practice (CoP)Strong communication skills, with experience assisting in workshops and collaborating with stakeholders under guidance
Other:We need someone local in Stockholm/Marievik that can be at office 4 days per week as per 4 office policy
Startdatum: 2026-02-02
Slutdatum: 2026-07-31
Application Deadline: 2026-01-30
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
