SAP Solution Architect PO2C Stream

The opportunity
Join our Digital Core Center of Expertise (CoE) as a Solution Architect for the Project Opportunity to Close (PO2C) stream. You will play a key role in SAP S/4HANA implementations, integrations, and related environments, ensuring high-quality delivery and innovation.
How you'll make an impact
Drive solutioning, design, build, testing, data migration, and cutover for SAP implementations.
Provide 2nd Level expertise for Incident & Problem Management, Application Change Management, and Enhancements.
Implement and support SAP PS module functionalities on SAP S/4HANA.
Map business requirements, create functional specifications, and configure systems accordingly.
Conduct Unit, Integration, and Regression Testing, coordinate User Acceptance Testing.
Ensure delivery meets quality, schedule, and budget targets.
Collaborate with SAP Product teams for knowledge transfer on new functionalities.
Prepare documentation for "How To, Request Fulfilment, and Standard Change" processes.
Your background
Diploma or bachelor's degree in engineering/business administration or equivalent.
Minimum 8+ years of hands-on experience in SAP PS module.
Proficiency in integration with FI, CO, MM, SD & PP modules.
Experience in end-to-end implementation, roll-out, or support projects.
SAP S/4HANA and ETO (Engineering to Order) experience is an advantage.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with excellent communication abilities.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile environment and collaborate across all organizational levels.
Fluent in English with strong writing and presentation skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company represented in 60+ countries with installations in more than 140 countries
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Flexible location globally for this position
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This role might be subject to a background check. Please note the possibility of flexible working location for this role: Germany, India, Poland, Spain, Switzerland.
Recruiting Manager Alexandre Moraes, alexandre.moraes@hitachienergy.com
