SAP Solution Architect (Logistic)
2025-07-14
We are looking for an experienced SAP Solution Architect Logistics for our client. This is a full-time position starting as soon as possible.
Are you ready to take on a key role in a stable yet evolving industry? Our client has recently launched a group-wide program aimed at modernizing and harmonizing their working methods, including the implementation of a new ERP system.
As an SAP Solution Architect (Logistics), you will be responsible for the overall SAP solutions within the logistics stream, ensuring alignment with business objectives. This role involves close collaboration with internal business units, project teams, and external SAP implementation partners to secure successful implementation and integration of SAP solutions.
Your expertise in SAP S/4HANA modules within logistics and transport management is essential for managing complex SAP implementations. You bring a deep understanding of logistics processes and how they integrate with other business functions, ensuring seamless operations.
In this role, you will be responsible for:
• Developing and maintaining SAP end-to-end solutions for supply chain logistics
• Participating in both project implementation and maintenance organization
• Collaborating with internal staff, project teams, and external vendors to understand business requirements and processes
• Ensuring the solution architecture supports multiple regions and business units
• Documenting the solution architecture in line with given standards
• Understanding the current system landscape and integrations to support the transition
• Providing expertise and context for the client 's SAP solutions
• Supporting incident management and delivering solutions for technical issues
