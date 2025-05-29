Sap Fiori - Developer
2025-05-29
Duties: As a SAP Fiori Developer you will responsible for the design, development, testing and support of Fiori/UI5 development objects on S/4 HANA greenfield implementation project. A professional at this position level has the following responsibilities:* At least 10 years of experience with strong exposure on S/4 HANA Implementation projects.* Overall idea on the ongoing initiatives on SAP Fiori strategy, principles and Guardrails.* Experience of enhancing the standard Fiori apps with clean core techniques.* Experience of extensibility in SAP UI5.* Good experience on Fiori adaptation projects.* Good experience on BAS and VS code tools.* Experience on GIT repository for UI code.* Design and develop Fiori applications based on the functional requirements.* Work closely with SAP functional consultant to deliver, maintain, troubleshoot and enhance SAP functionality.* Prepares technical designs document and unit testing.* Proposes, robust solution to meet the functional needs.* Should have good experience on on-stack developer extensibility with RAP and without violating the clean core principles.* Good understanding on released APIs and best practices on building custom Fiori applications by using the Fiori elements templates.* Builds professional relationships with team members and clients, to ensure delivery of proposed solutions. Skills: * Experience of implementing Fiori apps in S/4 HANA system(Preferably in Greenfield implementation project) o Experience working with the languages (e.g. SAPUI5, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, jQuery).* Exposure on CDS views* Solid practical implementation exposure using Fiori elements o Should have good experience on on-stack developer extensibility with RAP and without violating the clean core principles.* Good understanding on released APIs and best practices on building custom Fiori applications by using the Fiori elements templates.* Experience with SAP BAS and Visual studio code.* Strong experience in developing for user, functional and system requirements o Experience in Fiori Design patterns, expertise in UI Theme designer o Strong understanding of the UI principles o Capturing and tracking functional requirements o Experience in Fiori Launchpad configuration o Good business process understanding of core processes(Finance, procurement and EAM) of S/4 HANA.* FIORI - GATEWAY SERVICES Education: Good to have the SAP Fiori application Developer certification. Skills and Experience: Så ansöker du
