SAP FI Consultant

Job Description & Summary
A career within SAP Consulting services, will provide you with the opportunity to help our clients maximise the value of their SAP investment with offerings that address sales, finance, supply chain, engineering, and human capital. We provide comprehensive consulting, system integration and implementation services across multiple SAP applications, products and technologies. Simply put, we focus on delivering business led, technology enabled change for our clients including industry specific enterprise resource planning and the latest in mobile, analytics and cloud solutions.
Job Description:
Experience in a full cycle implementation of General Ledger, Accounts Payable,
Accounts Receivable, Bank Accounting, Fixed Asset Accounting.
Experience in FI integration points with other SAP modules (ex- SD, MM, PP, PM
etc.)
Perform detailed analysis of business processes and drive client workshops
Provide appropriate solutions to client requirements not restricted to system only
but also covering people, operations and process aspects
Efficient in MS Office suite and Google suite - Word, Visio, Presentations, Excel etc.
Hands-on with the system - comfortable in envisioning a solution as well as
implementing the same
Please answer the following questions for better screening
Rate yourself on a scale of 1-10 (1 - the lowest,. 10 - the highest) in the following areas
Your understanding of accounting flows in any business process
Your proficiency in SAP FI
Your proficiency in SAP CO
Your proficiency with MS Office products (PPT, Excel, Visio etc.)
Have you worked on the following?
S/4 implementation
CFIN implementation
Product Costing
Actual Costing
Material Ledger
COPA
Mandatory Skill-SAP FICOPreferred Skill-S4 HanaQualification-8-12earsYears of Experience-Btech/MBA/MCA
