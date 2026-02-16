Salesforce Marketing Cloud Developer
2026-02-16
We are urgently looking for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Developer for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May 2026, 1o months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Developer to the Global CRM Communications team and support the digital customer experience. If you're passionate about marketing automation, data-driven communication, and building scalable solutions, this is an exciting opportunity to work with Salesforce Marketing Cloud at a global level.
You will be part of a team of four Marketing Cloud professionals. Together, you'll be responsible for developing and maintaining dynamic, personalized content and customer journeys, ensuring seamless integrations and optimized campaign execution.
The Responsibilities
Develop and maintain dynamic content for emails, landing pages, SMS, and inbox messages using AMPscript, SSJS, and HTML/CSS.
Configure and optimize customer journeys in Journey Builder and automation workflows in Automation Studio.
Implement advanced SQL queries for audience segmentation and data processing.
Integrate SFMC with external systems using APIs and Marketing Cloud Connector.
Conduct thorough testing to ensure email rendering, deliverability, and compliance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business requirements.
The Ideal Candidate
We're looking for someone who is detail-oriented, technically skilled, and enjoys working in a collaborative environment. You should have experience with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and a strong understanding of marketing automation best practices.
Proven experience in Salesforce Marketing Cloud development
Strong skills in AMPscript, SSJS, SQL, and HTML/CSS
Experience with API integrations and Marketing Cloud Connector
Knowledge of Marketing Cloud data model and automation workflows
Familiarity with email rendering, deliverability, and compliance standards
SFMC certifications (Developer, Email Specialist, or Administrator) are a plus
Fluent in written and spoken English
Why Join Us?
You'll be part of a dynamic team working on global CRM and marketing initiatives, contributing to innovative digital solutions that enhance customer experience.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in 2026, 10 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
