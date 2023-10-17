Salesforce Consultant
2023-10-17
We're currently seeking a Salesforce consultant to work closely with our Salesforce developer in driving the adoption, optimization, and iteration of the Salesforce platform, leveraging multiple integrations and technologies. The ideal candidate will have at least three years of experience with technical implementations of customer projects. Using their expertise, problem-solving ability, and creative flair, the consultant will design, build, deliver, and maintain our Salesforce ecosystem. The consultant will also help develop business requirements, specifications, process flows, application design, and configuration, along with testing and deployment.
Objectives of this role
Design, operate, and integrate Salesforce systems to enable efficiencies in key areas of the business
Provide coaching in best practices for Salesforce administration and implementation to enhance user experience
Use Salesforce automation to streamline internal processes
Manage multiple stakeholder engagements and work with relevant team members to learn project requirements, facilitate process analysis sessions, and develop technology solutions
Identify project issues and risks, and present alternatives for alleviating or resolving them
Responsibilities
Design, build, and deliver tailored solutions for the business using Salesforce and other connected technologies
Provide day-to-day administration, troubleshooting, and maintenance for the connected Salesforce platform
Support continued build-out of key reports and dashboards, data administration, and integrity upkeep
Recommend new features and improvements to optimize and increase use of the platform
Provide technical specifications and help maintain overall documentation for the business
Adhere to and promote best practices, and design the guidelines for security procedures
Required skills and qualifications
Three or more years of experience with technical implementations
Advanced experience with Salesforce configurations
Background in CRM process design and implementation
Experience with enterprise integration tools and ETL (extract, transform, load) tools
Strong presentation and communication skills
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Experience with CRM software such as Siebel, Clarify, Vantive, PeopleSoft, or NetSuite
