Sales representative
2023-01-31
About you
This role will suit someone highly motivated by new sales development. Results driven, you thrive in seeking out and engaging client prospects. As a growth orientated company, your drive and passion will directly contribute to the vision of the organization and you being an integral part of it.
About the role
Promote International is a fast growing, innovative, learning technology organization. Our roots are set firmly in the world of corporate training. We are pioneers of a multi award winning - and world leading - learning technology platform. And our passion, is to help others, transform work placed learning, into performance improvement, on-the-job. Located in Gamla stan, we take great pride in supporting our ever-growing client base that includes global, multinationals, such as General Motors, Worldpay, Ericsson, Atlas Copco, Scania and many more...
Although Promote work within the Edtech sector, we do not define ourselves through technology alone. We also pride ourselves in being thought leaders within the field of training effectiveness and evaluation. To this effect, we have partnered with world renowned scholars, to develop our own High Performance Learning Journey® methodology (HPLJ). To date, we have certified over 2,000 fellow professionals, from more than 500 different organizations, around the world. The methodology fast becoming industry best practice within learning design.
Which is where you come in...
Simply put, we want you, to help us, further drive HPLJ methodology into the workplace.
Working closely together with both our Marketing and Solutions teams, your role will be to reach out to potential and existing clients and to encourage them to 'sign up' to our High Performance Learning Journey® certification. Through developing a great understanding of the methodology, you will guide prospective clients through the certification's features and benefits, with the aim of new sales development. Prospective clients will be both international and domestic, mainly L&D professionals from within larger organizations, but also Training Providers and L&D consultants.
One-to-one coaching, regarding all elements of the sales certification process, will be provided.
More about you:
• It is essential that you are passionate about sales
• Able to speak confidently to individuals at all levels
• That you are target focused and relentless in approach
• Self-driven and with a strong 'can do' attitude
• Strong verbal communication skills in both English and Swedish
What will I be doing?
• Sell HPLJ methodology & certification to prospective clients (phone, email, online meetings)
• Liaise, internally, to identify, qualify, develop leads and update into our CRM
• Pro-actively search for and generate new leads to focus sales activities upon
• Meet or exceed agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within time specified
