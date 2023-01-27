Sales Representative
Minnovation International AB 559097-9984 / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB 559097-9984 i Stockholm
About the outplaced working place:
A leading smart electric vehicle (EV) company founded in Guangzhou, China in 2015.
Design, develop, manufactures and market our smart EV 's that are seamlessly integrated with advanced AI, Autonomous and Internet technologies. Committed to in-house R&D and intelligent manufacturing to create a better mobility experience for the customers.
Mission is to drive smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future.
About the Role:
As an Inside Sales Specialist, you will have crucial role in the success in Company's expansion in the Swedish market. You will be the voice towards our potential customer and responsible for handling inbound inquires and outbound activations, primarily over phone and email. You will work alongside your manager who will support you in your role and development within the company.
About you:
To be successful in this role we believe that you:
Feel comfortable to meet or exceed set targets, but at the same time help your team and colleagues to improve everyday work. If issues or challenges arise you see this as an opportunity to find solutions to them.
Have a positive attitude and excellent communication skills.
Have an interest in the automotive industry or innovation, and you believe in the need of a transition towards a fossil free society.
Embrace change and have a go-to mentality.
Enjoys working in team but also produce results independently
Value a good culture and like to have fun at work.
Job responsibilities:
Sourcing new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound call campaigns and emails
Understanding customer needs and requirements and generate interest
Schedule qualified opportunities to our stores for further development and closure
Offer best in class service
Meet or exceed targets and KPI 's
Requirements for the role:
Previous sales experience or experience from customer service-related work
Strong phone presence with exceptional communication skills both verbally and in writing
Driven to learn about our customers, our products and our processes
Speaks and writes fluently in Swedish and English. Other languages are a merit
Respectfully works with colleagues and customers
Extra:
Shared passion for "smart EV" transportation solutions
Automotive sales and/or leasing industry background is a bonus but not a requirement
Valid driver's license Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/ Arbetsplats
Minnovation International AB 559097-9984 Kontakt
Burcu Büyükyıldız burcu.b@minnov.se Jobbnummer
7386495