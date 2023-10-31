Sales Operations Specialist to Components
2023-10-31
We are looking for a Sales operations specialist to be part of our bushings and tap changers team in Ludvika, Sweden! Our company is committed to diversity and inclusion, and you will be part of a passionate team working with marketing, communication, and sales operations.
We offer competitive compensation and benefits, as well as opportunities for career advancement and professional development. Our team is dedicated to collaboration and support, and we offer work arrangements to help you balance your personal and professional lives.
As a Sales Operations Specialist you work in an international environment where you support our sales and marketing teams by providing training on new tools and processes, as well as leading initiatives through data-driven insights. If you are an optimistic, innovative, and social individual, and want the opportunity to make a real impact, we would love to hear from you!
Your responsibilities
Manage and coordinate business development projects related to sales operations.
Develop and implement sales tools and processes to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment of sales strategies and objectives.
Monitor and analyze sales performance data to identify trends and areas for improvement.
Assist in the development and maintenance of sales forecasts and performance reports.
Continuously evaluate and improve sales operations to support business growth.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, IT, or equivalent work experience.
Understanding of sales operations, tools and project management is considered as a merit.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Experience with CRM systems and sales analytics tools.
Ability to work independently and within your team.
To be successful in this role we see that you have strong communicative skills and since you will be working in a global environment, being fluent in English is essential. Being fluent in Swedish is meriting but not mandatory.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2023-11-30. Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Michael Kornek, michael.kornek@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730- 73 41 15; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika
8229128