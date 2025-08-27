Sales Operations & Process Manager
2025-08-27
Join us on an exciting growth journey!
We are now looking for a Sales Operations & Process Manager to join the sales team at Haglöfs. The Sales and Process Manager is a vital role at Haglöfs, driving the effectiveness of our EU based distributors and global sales operations. This position is built on a foundation of sales ownership, operational precision, and strategic alignment.
With a clear focus on owning and refining sales processes, enhancing go-to-market execution, and improving operational efficiencies, the Sales Operations & Process Manager ensures that every action supports Haglöfs commercial strategy. This role takes full responsibility for the operational backbone of our sales efforts, ensuring consistency, clarity, and impact across all markets.
Reporting directly to the Head of Distributor Sales & Sales Operations, the Sales Operations & Process Manager works closely with internal teams and external distributor partners to foster collaboration, drive performance, and champion a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.
Your responsibilities
Sales Operations and Go-to-Market Execution
Support the Head of Distributor Sales & Sales Operations in driving smooth operations across global sales for WHS and Distributors
Ensure close collaboration between departments to streamline processes, remove bottlenecks, and improve operational efficiencies.
Work cross-functionally with Product, Marketing, Operations, Finance, and other key stakeholders to execute the go-to-market process effectively.
Track and manage key sales KPIs, forecasting, and sales performance metrics to ensure alignment with company goals.
Act as the primary coordinator for sell-in readiness, ensuring distributor partners and internal teams are aligned on launch timelines.
Customer Agreement Process owner
Distributor Sales Support
Operational management of distributor relationships in Europe and ensure distributor integration in GTM process.
Support performance tracking, reporting, and feedback loops to ensure distributor engagement and sales effectiveness.
Process Improvement & System Ownership
Own and develop sales processes, tools, and systems to enhance efficiency.
Act as the system owner for Elastic, ensuring seamless integration and functionality within the sales process.
Drive and implement developments within sales segmentation, classification, and distribution strategy.
Lead process standardization initiatives to ensure scalable and efficient sales operations.
Project Management & Sales Meetings
Project manage key sales meetings, GTM milestones, and distributor engagement events.
Drive implementation and follow-up on strategic initiatives aimed at improving topline growth, margin, and sales execution.
Knowledge and Experience:
7+ years of experience in a sales operations or commercial role, preferably within the outdoor, apparel, or consumer goods sectors.
Strong analytical skills and experience in sales forecasting, process optimization, and KPI tracking.
Experience working in international distributor sales environments.
Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional initiatives and execute strategic sales processes.
High-level proficiency in MS Office, Excel, and sales reporting tools.
Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
Need to be able for travels within EU.
Driving license
Personal Skills:
Results-driven: Focused on delivering measurable improvements in sales efficiency and performance.
Collaborative: Works effectively across teams to align strategies and streamline processes.
Problem solver: Comfortable tackling operational challenges and developing innovative solutions.
Highly organized: Manages multiple priorities and projects efficiently.
Adaptability: Thrives in a fast-paced, evolving business environment.
A genuine passion for the outdoors and nature, and an understanding of outdoor culture and lifestyle
This is a role for someone who takes pride in owning outcomes, thrives on solving complex challenges, and is committed to making a measurable difference.
We're looking forward to discovering your story. To apply, please include your CV and cover letter, and take a moment to answer a few short screening questions. We review applications continuously, so don't wait, send yours whenever you're ready to take the leap.
Step into your next adventure with us! Så ansöker du
