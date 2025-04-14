Sales Operations Manager
Join our global force of 500+ innovators, blending the latest in tech with the greatest in soundtracking, from our Stockholm HQ to offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Oslo, and Seoul. We're an industry leader with a startup mentality. We take what we do seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously. Creating and collaborating to transform the sound of streaming, content, and culture. Come join us-and let the world feel your work.
As a Sales Operations Manager, you will play a crucial role in supporting and optimizing the sales effectiveness, productivity, and efficiency for our Enterprise Sales Division. Your role will be to ensure streamlined processes, manage forecasting, analyze sales data, and improve sales performance through strategic collaboration with regional sales leadership and cross-functional teams.
Your key responsibilities include:
Administer and report on booking & revenue forecasting, improving accuracy and driving adoption of forecasting tools and dashboards.
Develop annual operating plans for the sales team in collaboration with Sales Leaders and Business Performance teams, ensuring optimal target setting, capacity planning, and account distribution.
Analyze sales data and trends, implementing programs to continuously improve sales performance.
Maximize the use of Sales Tools (e.g., Gong, Salesforce, Lusha, LinkedIn Sales Navigator) and ensure effective adoption of new tools and processes.
Optimize CRM data management and hygiene, driving adoption of CRM best practices.
Train and onboard new sales team members and leaders while enhancing sales processes.
Requirements:
Several years of experience in Sales Operations or Business Operations, including Sales Operations management experience.
Advanced knowledge of Salesforce and sales automation tools, with the ability to learn and master other productivity tools.
Superior analytical skills, with experience manipulating and analyzing data to drive business improvements.
A Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration or a related field (MBA preferred).
Soft Requirements:
Strong communication skills and active listening ability.
Ability to prioritize and plan efficiently.
A culture champion who actively promotes diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
Proven ability to mediate and resolve conflicts fairly while maintaining confidentiality.
A consultative approach to working with sales teams and advising on strategic improvements.
Nice to have:
Experience with sales tools such as Gong, Salesforce, Lusha, and LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Knowledge of best practices in sales operations and enterprise software sales.
Equal Opportunity Employer: We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business, and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application: Ready to make the world feel your work? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link "Interested" below
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899), http://www.epidemicsound.com Arbetsplats
Epidemic Sound Kontakt
Amanda Tallavaara Lind amanda.tallavaara@epidemicsound.com Jobbnummer
9285665