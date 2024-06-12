Sales Manager(52636)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2024-06-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have aspirations to work for a global company in renewable energy and on some of the most challenging and complex energy infrastructure deals in the industry? In Sales, we create and capture Vestas' future business by developing meaningful partnerships with our customers and we're looking for a team-focused Sales Manager to join us.
EVP NCE>Region NCE>Sales North & West Europe
As Vestas' Sales Manager, you will be part of our business unit responsible for Sales, project installation and Service of wind farms throughout North and West Europe. As a Sales Manager, you will specifically target the markets in Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, UK and Ireland.
As our new Sales Manager, you will be responsible for mobilising, project managing and coaching a cross-functional project team. Your focus will be on the commercial ownership of new opportunities by servicing existing or securing new customers; while also being responsible for internal project kick-offs, tendering and the closure of new contracts at favourable commercial terms.
You will be part of a diverse, multicultural team that takes pride in its inclusive and collaborative culture. As a team, we are focused on having fun whilst fighting climate change and developing robust and balanced partnerships with our customers.
Together with our customers, you will be responsible for handling some of North West Europe's largest and most complex wind turbine projects.
Responsibilities
Build and grow the sales pipeline and establish key partnerships with your colleagues, customers and investors.
Maintaining close customer dialogue to ensure understanding of customer's project and business case
Coordinate tenders and negotiations - ensuring closing on contracts within targets for revenue and profitability
Project manage the sales process throughout the bidding, negotiating and closing stages.
Mobilise, coach, and oversee the extended sales team
Develop, organise and implement the sales strategy for each account or transaction
Qualifications
You are passionate about selling infrastructure projects for the green transition and have experience in developing and implementing advanced sales strategies.
An educational background with a relevant degree in business, engineering, or finance
You have a great business understanding with experience managing complex projects, customers or transactions.
You are highly motivated, team and result-oriented.
You can work within a matrix corporate structure in a global environment.
Fluent in English both written and verbal.
Competencies
You are known as a good collaborator and can work with a cross-functional team with high levels of integrity and credibility
You can constructively influence customers and colleagues alike, and at the same time be an effective listener.
You are customer-focused and have solid sales capabilities with deep commercial understanding and good deal-making capabilities.
What We Offer
This is an interesting opportunity to join a diverse and highly innovative sales team. You will be working as a Specialist overseeing a virtual, cross-functional sales team on high-value transactions. You will have no direct reports. Together we share the goal of fighting climate change while working in an environment and driving significant growth in wind energy in North & West Europe. This is an exciting job with great opportunities to develop and grow your career in a fun, inclusive, and international setting. Through our values, we as a team, are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
Additional Information
The work location for this role is at our office in Malmö, Sweden. To be considered for this role, please apply no later than 5th July 2024. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis, and we are looking forward to receiving your application. For any questions please reach out to recruiter Vips Patel, email, VIPPA@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Malm%C3%B6-Sales-Manager-Sk%C3%A5n/1079320401/
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
8744057