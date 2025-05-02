Sales Manager
Logivity is a spin off from the Volvo Group, offering digital solutions to the transport industry. We're bringing a next-generation, open platform to the logistics market, designed to transform the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions.
Our purpose is to play a vital part in the transformation towards Net Zero Emission Transportations, where we see connectivity and collaboration as vital.
Join our innovative team and shape the future of transport and logistics!
As we grow our presence across Europe, we're now looking for a Sales Manager to join our team in Sweden. This is a great opportunity for someone early in their sales career-or with a few years of experience-who's eager to grow in a dynamic SaaS company and make a real impact in the logistics space.
As a Sales Manager, you'll play an important role in helping us connect with new customers and expand our reach in the Swedish and European markets. You'll support the sales cycle from prospecting to closing, engaging with a wide range of customers across various industries. You'll work closely with senior sales colleagues, learning the ropes while also taking ownership of your own pipeline and client relationships.
You'll interact with customers at many different levels-sometimes walking a warehouse floor, other times presenting to operations managers or procurement teams. You'll be supported by our leadership, product, and customer success teams, and you'll get hands-on exposure to a fast-moving, tech-driven environment where curiosity, initiative, and collaboration are valued every day.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a minimum of 2-4 years of experience in B2B sales-ideally in SaaS, tech, or logistics-related industries. What's most important is your drive to understand customer needs, your ability to communicate clearly, and your motivation to grow within a forward-thinking company. You're fluent in Swedish and English, enjoy working with others, and bring a solution-oriented, can-do attitude to everything you do.
You'll be based at our office in Gothenburg, with the flexibility to travel occasionally within Sweden and Europe. We offer a supportive and entrepreneurial work environment where new ideas are welcomed, and everyone has the chance to make a difference.
To apply, you'll need a valid Swedish work permit. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the final deadline (2025-05-18).
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
