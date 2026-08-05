Sales Manager - Kronoberg and Blekinge, Sweden
Blackbird Coffee AB / Säljarjobb / Växjö Visa alla säljarjobb i Växjö
2026-08-05
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blackbird Coffee AB i Växjö
Blackbird Coffee is a Danish tech company founded in 2024 with a simple goal: modernizing workplace coffee. We believe everyone deserves barista-quality coffee at work, and we have built a 360-solution to make that happen. Professional machines, premium coffee and proactive service in one package, powered by automated processes and smart technology. No complexity, no surprises. Just great coffee at a transparent, fixed price per cup, with no upfront cost for the customer. We launched in Sweden in 2026. Now we are building the sales team that will define how we grow. You will be our Sales Manager in Kronoberg and Blekinge areas.
About the role You drive our sales in your area and make Blackbird Coffee the most wanted and recognized coffee company at the local workplaces. Our Business Development team keeps your calendar filled with relevant meetings, so you can focus on what you do best: understanding customer needs, building trust and closing deals. You shape how we build our go-to-market in Sweden. Your responsibilities:
Run pre-booked customer meetings and drive the sales process from needs analysis to signed contract
Build your network of companies, cafes and restaurants across your area
Structure and follow up your pipeline with clear momentum
Actively contribute to team learning and help develop our offering in the Swedish market
Who we are looking for We are open to both junior and senior profiles. What matters most is that you enjoy making contact, are strong in customer conversations and know how to create momentum. You will thrive here if you:
Have high energy, are outgoing and naturally take initiative with new people
Combine a competitive mentality with the ability to build genuine customer relationships
Work independently and thrive with autonomy
Hold a valid driving license and have access to your own car (required)
Have experience in B2B and/or B2C sales, or a strong drive to grow into a high-pace sales role
Have Swedish as your primary working language, comfortable with English for internal communication
Terms
Full time, start in September 2026
Area: Kronoberg and Blekinge, Sweden
Compensation: base salary plus uncapped commission, discussed early in the process
Mileage reimbursement for business driving
Why Blackbird Coffee You are joining a company with a proven product, a well-funded growth plan and a clear ambition to become Europe's leading workplace coffee provider. You get your own area, the mandate to act and the opportunity to grow as we build Sweden as our next market. Application process Apply via our career website. We review applications on a rolling basis. You can expect the following process:
First call with Olga, our Talent Acquisition Specialist, to see if this is a mutual fit
A role-specific interview with Nicolas, our Head of Sales
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8053865-2132856". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blackbird Coffee AB
(org.nr 559551-9835), https://blackbirdcoffeeaps.teamtailor.com
Skrivaregatan 21 (visa karta
)
215 37 MALMO Arbetsplats
Blackbird Coffee Jobbnummer
10023606