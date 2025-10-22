Sales Manager - Cruise New Build Installation Team
Are You Ready to Lead Cruise Sales with Integrity and Impact - Driving Strategic Growth and Building Trusted Partnerships in New Cruise Construction for Johnson Controls?
What you will do:
As Sales Manager for the Cruise 'New Build' Installation team, you will be a key driver of commercial success across the EMEA & APAC regions. Reporting to the Sales Director for Global Marine & Navy Installations, you will lead a team of sales professionals focused on delivering growth in a technically complex and strategically vital sector.
Location:
Ideally, you will be based in Sweden. This position requires proximity to our main customer base, enabling frequent visits to clients throughout Europe and beyond. Travel is expected to be around 20-30 days annually.
Responsibilities:
Champion a coaching-first culture, dedicating significant time to developing your team's capabilities through structured coaching, regular feedback, and tailored development plans.
Lead and inspire a regional sales team, fostering a high-performance environment built on trust, accountability, and continuous improvement.
Drive B2B sales of our HVAC, Refrigeration and absorption solutions, with a primary focus on the Cruise sector. Develop and implement effective sales strategies that align with company goals.
Identify and pursue new business opportunities within the Cruise new build sector. Analyze market trends and competitor activity to position our offerings strategically and foster long-term partnerships with key stakeholders.
Build and maintain strong relationships with customers, end users, and influencers. Conduct regular client visits to understand their specific needs and ensure our solutions align with their project requirements.
Oversee project specifications, quotations, and budgets. Ensure all technical documentation is accurate and aligned with client expectations. Support projects from initiation through to successful delivery.
Maintain accurate records of sales activities and client interactions using Salesforce. Manage a healthy sales pipeline and provide regular performance updates.
Use data and insights to identify skill gaps, improve win rates, and implement best practices in consultative and value-based selling.
Collaborate cross-functionally with engineering, operations, and program teams to ensure alignment between commercial strategy and project delivery.
Mentor and grow talent, identifying high-potential individuals and creating succession pathways within the sales organization.
Represent the business externally, building trusted relationships with key stakeholders in the Cruise and marine sectors, including shipbuilders, defense contractors, and government entities.
Who you are:
An accomplished and driven sales professional with a strong background in Cruise or complex engineering sectors, ideally with experience in maritime industries. You pair strategic thinking with hands-on sales execution, demonstrating a proven ability to build long-term customer relationships and deliver value in high-stakes, technically demanding environments.
Key Attributes:
Strategic Sales Leadership: Demonstrates the ability to define and execute sales strategies aligned with long-term business goals, particularly within complex and regulated markets like cruise and/or Naval shipbuilding.
Team Leadership & Development: Experienced in leading sales teams or cross-functional bid teams to achieve high performance and exceed targets.
Pipeline & Forecast Management: Skilled in managing robust sales pipelines, forecasting accurately, and driving disciplined opportunity management through CRM tools and structured sales processes.
Customer-Centric Approach: Builds deep, trust-based relationships with key stakeholders across shipyards, owners or operators.
Bid & Tender Expertise: Proficient in leading complex bids and proposals, including pricing strategy, value proposition development, and stakeholder alignment.
Negotiation & Closing Skills: Strong commercial acumen with a track record of negotiating high-value contracts and closing deals in competitive and high-stakes environments.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Works effectively with engineering, legal, finance, and program delivery teams to ensure customer requirements are met and commercial risks are managed.
Market & Competitor Insight
Results-Oriented
What we offer:
Competitive Compensation: We offer a salary that matches top industry standards.
Dynamic Work Environment: Engage in stimulating projects at the forefront of the maritime sector, where innovation meets functionality.
Career Advancement: Opportunities abound for upward and lateral mobility within the company through structured career paths and mentorship programs.
Global Exposure: Work with a diverse international team and manage projects that span continents, offering unique challenges and learning opportunities.
Professional Development: Gain access to an expansive array of professional development resources, including specialized training programs, global networking events, and cutting-edge online courses.
State-of-the-Art Technology: Immerse yourself in an environment that prides itself on technological innovation and leadership in the industry.
Supportive Corporate Culture: Enjoy a collaborative work atmosphere where creativity and individual contributions are valued and nurtured.
Sustainability Commitment: Be part of a forward-thinking organization that prioritizes sustainability and environmentally friendly practices in its solutions and operations.
Application:
Does this sound like you? Then send us your application as soon as possible, as applications are reviewed continuously. Start date will be agreed upon.
Please apply with an English version of your CV.
At Johnson Controls, we believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to our success. We are committed to fostering a workplace where every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents. Our diverse workforce at Global Marine & Navy drives innovation and growth, benefiting both our company and our customers. We are dedicated to inclusive recruitment practices and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Join us in building a more inclusive future.
