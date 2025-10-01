Sales Leader
We are looking for an experienced Sales Leader for Severa, our Professional Services Automation (PSA) product. If you have a strong background in leading operations and partner networks, along with the ability to develop and implement effective sales strategies, we want to hear from you!
Severa is already a very well-known B2B SaaS product within its target market in Finland. We are also growing rapidly in Sweden and other Nordic markets through our partner network. Our future growth and marketing efforts will strongly focus on the other Nordic countries, in addition to the existing presence in Finland.
What to expect in this role?
Leading and continuously developing our PSA sales strategy.
Evaluating and developing current models with insightful improvements.
Managing both direct and partner sales, overseeing sales operations in Finland and Sweden.
Collaborating closely with the Severa management team as a key member alongside leading your team.
As the Sales Leader for Severa, you will be responsible for acquiring new customers and achieving sales targets together with your team. Our sales team consists of both seasoned sales professionals and emerging talents at the beginning of their B2B sales careers. You'll be responsible for developing your team's skills with a coaching approach and ensuring smooth communication between your team and various stakeholders. You will be a key member of Severa's product management team, where you will develop the business with a comprehensive and proactive approach.
You will succeed in this role if you have:
at least five years of sales experience in Nordic markets
a proven track record in leading sales (preferably in partner sales) strong skills in establishing and maintaining relationships with key clients, partners, and stakeholders
a strong experience in leadership
a relevant education background
an understanding of international business and market expansion
the ability to build operational models and structures
excellent communication skills in English; Swedish, Finnish and/or Norwegian are considered as a big plus
What do we offer you?
Here is your opportunity to take Severa's sales to the next level in internationalization and to contribute to the growth and development of the sales. We offer a fantastic possibility also for professional growth within a significant product, even for an experienced professional. You will hold an interesting and responsible role in the largest SaaS software conglomerate in Europe.
With us, you get a pleasant and relaxed work community of over 500 colleagues, modern work tools, and employee benefits that support the harmony of work and leisure. A multinational group combined with the agile operations of the Visma family of companies creates a unique work environment and excellent career opportunities.
Our employees are solution-oriented, positive, and committed to common goals. The software industry is evolving rapidly, requiring us to be courageous, agile, and learn new things every day. We set challenging goals and give employees a lot of responsibility to achieve them. We want our employees to shine!
Interested? Tell us about yourself!
We will hire as soon as we find the right person, so please submit your application with your salary expectations as soon as possible or by no later than 19.10.2025.
The Severa sales team consists of six employees who are located in Finland and one in Sweden. Your workplace will be located in Gothenburg in Sweden or Helsinki in Finland, but you can also work remotely in either country as we support good remote work opportunities. However, we expect you to meet your teammates in Finland monthly, as community is important to us.
The recruitment process includes two interview rounds and a personal assessment.
For more information please contact Product Director Evamaria Ingves, evamaria.ingves@visma.com
/ +358400820251. You can reach Evamaria by phone on Mondays between 8-9 EEST.
Want to get to know Visma in 60 seconds?
