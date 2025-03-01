Sales Executive
Talent & Partner AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Talent & Partner AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Why the Company Name is Confidential
This Sales Executive position is part of a confidential executive search for a leading company within the industry. Due to the strategic nature of this hire, the company has chosen to keep its identity undisclosed at this stage. More details about the organization will be shared with shortlisted candidates during the recruitment process. If you are a results-driven leader looking for an exciting opportunity to make an impact, we encourage you to apply.
About the Company
A leading iGaming marketing and affiliate company is expanding its sales team and looking for an ambitious and driven Sales Executive to take its media business to the next level. The company is a key player in digital media, driving high-value traffic through various advertising channels.
Role Overview
We are seeking a highly skilled and results-driven Sales Executive to spearhead direct client sales, focusing on the TV sports business and associated advertising solutions. This role involves selling visibility and exposure to top-tier clients in media, streaming, and gaming industries. With a yearly budget of 30M SEK, you will play a pivotal role in developing and executing sales strategies to maximize revenue and expand the company's presence in the media sector.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute a strategic sales plan to achieve and exceed revenue targets.
Drive direct sales towards key clients in the media and betting industry, focusing on TV sports advertising and digital visibility solutions.
Build and nurture long-term relationships with clients, ensuring high customer satisfaction and retention.
Identify new business opportunities and expand market share within the industry.
Negotiate and close high-value deals with media partners and advertisers.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless execution of advertising campaigns.
Stay up to date with industry trends, market movements, and competitor activities.
Requirements
Proven track record of successful sales experience, ideally in media, sports advertising, or digital marketing.
Experience managing and exceeding sales budgets of 30M SEK or more.
Strong network within the media and gaming industry, particularly with major clients in TV, streaming, and gaming sectors.
Exceptional negotiation, communication, and presentation skills.
Ability to work independently and drive results in a fast-paced environment.
Fluent in English and Swedish (both written and spoken).
Strong analytical skills with a data-driven approach to sales.
What We Offer
A dynamic and fast-growing company with an entrepreneurial spirit.
Opportunity to work with leading brands in media and iGaming.
Competitive salary and attractive commission structure.
Career growth opportunities within an international organization.
Modern office in Stockholm with a collaborative and innovative work environment.
Application
Submit your application as soon as possible as selection and interviews are ongoing. This recruitment process is in collaboration with Talent&Partner.
Please send your application via the provided link or directly to work@talentpartner.se
.
By submitting your application/CV, any personal information you provide will be subject to Talent&Partner's Employee Data Policy GDPR. Please review our policy carefully online before submitting any of your personal information. You may contact us at info@talentpartner.com
with any questions about how we collect or use your personal information, or your applicable rights. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed plus commission Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talent & Partner AB
(org.nr 556881-1763), http://talentpartner.se Jobbnummer
9195746